Tulsi Gabbard's lawyers sent a letter to Hillary Clinton demanding she retract Russia comments

In the latest development of the feud between Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, lawyers for the Hawaii congresswoman sent a letter to Clinton demanding a retraction of comments alleging Gabbard is a "favorite of the Russians."

A political firestorm was set off after Clinton's remarks, made during an October podcast interview, that triggered a bipartisan outpouring of support and defense of Gabbard, from President Donald Trump to 2020 Democratic rival Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"Your statement is defamatory, and we demand that you retract it immediately," the lawyers wrote, adding that the retraction should be done at a press conference as well as in writing on social media and in the press.

Gabbard initially hit back at Clinton on social media and in media interviews, calling the former secretary of state the "queen of warmongers." Gabbard has continued to rally her supporters with her criticism of Clinton.

"The statement is false. Congresswoman Gabbard is not being groomed by Russia to be a third-party candidate. Nor is she a Russian asset. Rather, she is a patriotic loyal American, a sitting four-term United States Congresswoman and a Major in the United States Army National Guard," the letter reads.

“Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard’s (U.S. Rep, Hawaii) campaign’s legal counsel released the following letter today concerning Hillary Clinton’s defamation of Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.” —TULSI2020 pic.twitter.com/1nd6DDhhSe — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) November 12, 2019

Excerpts of Clinton's remarks started to go viral after the podcast's release but some of the initial reporting missed context around Clinton's remarks. It was later revealed by an aide that Clinton was referring to Republicans, not Russians, "grooming" Gabbard. Her remark that "She's a favorite of the Russians" stands.

"They're also going to do third party. I'm not making any predictions, but I think they've got their eye on somebody who's currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She's the favorite of the Russians, they have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far, and that's assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not, because she's also a Russian asset. Yeah, she's a Russian asset, I mean totally. They know they can't win without a third party candidate."

"It appears you may now be claiming that this statement is about Republicans (not Russians) grooming Gabbard," the letter says. "But this makes no sense in light of what you actually said."

The lawyers went on to say that the comments were understood by the public to mean that Gabbard is a "Russian asset." They called Clinton's statement "so facially improbable that it is actionable as defamation."

Here is what the lawyers want Clinton to say publicly:

"On October 17, 2019, I made certain statements about Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Among other things, I accused her of being a Russian asset and that Russia was grooming her to be a third-party presidential candidate. I was wrong. I never should have made these remarks, and I apologize. I did not have any basis for making the statements. I acknowledge my grave mistake and error in judgment in this matter. I support and admire the work that Congresswoman Gabbard has done and will continue to do in serving our country."

Contributing: Nicholas Wu

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tulsi Gabbard's lawyers demand Hillary Clinton retract Russia remarks