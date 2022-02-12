Tulsi’s Twisted Theory: Biden Actually Wants a Russian Invasion

Amid the rising threat of Russian military action against Ukraine, Tulsi Gabbard has come to the conclusion that President Biden and NATO leaders are actually looking forward to a Putin-ordered invasion of the U.S. ally.

Gabbard said Friday that all Biden has to do to prevent an armed conflict in the region is to pledge that Ukraine will not become a NATO member. She claimed that since it’s “highly, highly unlikely” that the nation will become a member anyway, Biden and NATO allies should just say it—something they haven’t done.

This leads to an important question, the former Hawaii congresswoman told Fox News host Tucker Carlson: “Why are we in this position then, if the answer to this and preventing this war from happening is very clear as day?” She added: “It just points to one conclusion that I can see, which is [that] they actually want Russia to invade Ukraine.”

Curiously, the Kremlin has also alleged that the U.S. and other Western countries are the ones itching for a confrontation. One reason, according to Gabbard, is that “it gives the Biden administration a clear excuse to go and levy draconian sanctions, which are a modern day siege against Russia and the Russian people.” Russia has also complained about how U.S. sanctions would be excessive.

Putin’s Army Forces Ukraine’s Frontliners Into ‘Fight or Flight’ Hell

“And number two,” Gabbard continued, “it cements this cold war in place. The military-industrial complex is the one that benefits from this. They clearly control the Biden administration. War-mongers on both sides of Washington have been drumming up these tensions.”

Over the last few months, Russia—which already annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and armed pro-Kremlin separatists who took over parts of eastern Ukraine—has amassed more than 100,000 troops near its border with that country. On Friday, the U.S. warned that an invasion could occur “at any time,” and urged American citizens to leave within 48 hours. Russia’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, has accused Western countries of spreading false information.

Story continues

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.