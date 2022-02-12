Tulsi’s Twisted Theory: Biden Actually Wants a Russian Invasion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
William Vaillancourt
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tulsi Gabbard
    Tulsi Gabbard
    American politician

Amid the rising threat of Russian military action against Ukraine, Tulsi Gabbard has come to the conclusion that President Biden and NATO leaders are actually looking forward to a Putin-ordered invasion of the U.S. ally.

Gabbard said Friday that all Biden has to do to prevent an armed conflict in the region is to pledge that Ukraine will not become a NATO member. She claimed that since it’s “highly, highly unlikely” that the nation will become a member anyway, Biden and NATO allies should just say it—something they haven’t done.

This leads to an important question, the former Hawaii congresswoman told Fox News host Tucker Carlson: “Why are we in this position then, if the answer to this and preventing this war from happening is very clear as day?” She added: “It just points to one conclusion that I can see, which is [that] they actually want Russia to invade Ukraine.”

Curiously, the Kremlin has also alleged that the U.S. and other Western countries are the ones itching for a confrontation. One reason, according to Gabbard, is that “it gives the Biden administration a clear excuse to go and levy draconian sanctions, which are a modern day siege against Russia and the Russian people.” Russia has also complained about how U.S. sanctions would be excessive.

Putin’s Army Forces Ukraine’s Frontliners Into ‘Fight or Flight’ Hell

“And number two,” Gabbard continued, “it cements this cold war in place. The military-industrial complex is the one that benefits from this. They clearly control the Biden administration. War-mongers on both sides of Washington have been drumming up these tensions.”

Over the last few months, Russia—which already annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and armed pro-Kremlin separatists who took over parts of eastern Ukraine—has amassed more than 100,000 troops near its border with that country. On Friday, the U.S. warned that an invasion could occur “at any time,” and urged American citizens to leave within 48 hours. Russia’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, has accused Western countries of spreading false information.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Journalists working with UN freed by Taliban

    The United Nations' refugee agency confirmed on Friday that two journalists working with them, who had previously been detained by the Taliban, had been freed. "We are relieved to confirm the release in Kabul of the two journalists on assignment with [United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees], and the Afghan nationals working with them. We are grateful to all who expressed concern and offered help," the U.N. agency tweeted on Friday. "We...

  • Putin’s ‘Puppet’ in Ukraine Is an Anti-U.S. Troll Loving All the Drama

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; Associated PressKYIV—Yevheniy Murayev seems almost thankful that British intelligence outed him as Vladimir Putin’s suspected choice to head a puppet government in case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.In an interview with The Daily Beast, the wealthy 45-year-old politician, who now finds himself at the center of a global media firestorm surrounding the report, said he is “amused” by the “name recognition” he has acquired over the past few we

  • Ukraine: Europe must 'prepare for the worst' on fears of Russian invasion, says Nato

    Jens Stoltenberg warned that this was a 'dangerous moment for European security' and said the 'number of Russian forces is going up'.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, raises money for Democrats in Brentwood

    Doug Emhoff says the Biden-Harris administration will do a better job at communicating victories.

  • Live music and deconstructed knitwear at Proenza Schouler

    The Surrealist aesthetic of Swiss artist Meret Oppenheim was an inspiration for Proenza Schouler’s latest collection, a series of eclectic silhouettes and flowing designs displayed at a downtown Manhattan art center on Friday afternoon. Kicking off a New York Fashion Week that will feature live runway shows but still has some top designers sitting it out due to the ongoing pandemic, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez offered their guests live string music, to a composition by the Queens-based musician Eartheater, as they displayed exaggerated forms often focused on the waist, with voluminous garments coming together at the center to wrap or hug the body.

  • UN deputy chief sees fragile peace hope after Ethiopia visit

    The highest-ranking U.N. official to visit Ethiopia since war began in the Tigray region in 2020 said Friday she thinks Tigrayan fighters are hopeful of ending the conflict and she senses that top government officials are not just more hopeful but making a greater effort to find peace. Months of political tensions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government exploded into war in November 2020.

  • Investors Bet Ukraine-Russia War Will Be Averted

    Russian troops are continuing to build up on the Ukrainian border, but investors are piling into bets that there won’t be a war, with the currencies of both countries having strengthened in recent days.

  • Republican senator targets Biden's Fed nominee Raskin

    In an interview on Friday with Reuters, Dennis Gingold, the founder of the fintech firm, said that Senator Pat Toomey's account was "unfair" and that Raskin, nominated to be Fed vice chair of supervision, had acted ethically and correctly. A White House spokesman said Toomey was waging a "baseless smear campaign."

  • Explainer-How a German 'climate' fund set out to help Russia dodge U.S. sanctions

    A German politician set up a state-backed foundation with Russian energy company Gazprom last year to help Moscow avoid U.S. sanctions on a pipeline due to carry Russian gas to Europe. The move adds to questions about whether the United States and Germany are on the same page over the $11 billion project – a crucial issue as the two major democracies lead NATO allies in a pushback against Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2019, Washington imposed sanctions on those involved in laying the pipeline, Nord Stream 2.

  • U.S. military won’t rescue Americans caught in Russia-Ukraine war, White House warns

    Officials also warned that Russian forces have the ability to attack Ukraine within days.

  • Ukrainian Athlete Engages In First Political Protest At Beijing Olympics, Unfurls Sign To TV Cameras

    Vladyslav Heraskevych, who is representing Ukraine in the skeleton race at the Beijing Winter Olympics, unfurled an 8 X 10″ sign as he came off his third of four heats that read simply, in English, “No War in Ukraine.” The act marks the first overtly political statement from a competitor in a Games that has […]

  • Mexico president adopts more conciliatory tone on ties with Spain

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday adopted a more conciliatory stance to Spain, a day after suggesting there should be a pause in ties https://www.reuters.com/world/mexican-president-suggests-pausing-relations-with-spain-2022-02-09 with Mexico's former colonial power. The president on Wednesday said Spanish companies had benefited from an energy market rigged in favor of private interests by corrupt Mexican governments, as he sought to defend his plan to strengthen state control of the power market. Lopez Obrador later underlined he was not advocating a diplomatic rupture, a clarification welcomed by Spain.

  • 3,000 more US troops from 82nd Airborne head to Poland amid Ukraine invasion concerns

    The Pentagon has ordered 3,000 more soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division to Poland as tensions continued to mount about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, a senior defense official said Friday. The deployment of the additional troops to Poland came as the White House warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin during the Olympics and urged all American citizens in Ukraine to leave the country over the next 24 to 48 hours.

  • Ex-Royals pitcher says MLB labor deal should reward, penalize players for performance

    Peter Moylan explained why players sometimes should take a pay cut.

  • U.S. sending 3,000 more troops to Poland amid fresh Ukraine invasion warnings

    Officials in the U.S. and the U.K. are telling their citizens to leave Ukraine immediately.

  • 'Things could go crazy': Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine amid threat of Russian invasion

    President Biden urged Americans in Ukraine to leave now, warning "things could go crazy" should a Russian invasion occur.

  • Son of man who died in shootout with Providence police charged with assaulting TV reporter

    The reporter was recording from the scene of the gun battle on Denison Street.

  • 9 Phoenix officers injured and suspect, woman dead: What we know about the police shooting

    Phoenix police said five officers were shot and four others were injured by bullet shrapnel during a barricade situation at a Phoenix home.

  • U.S. Army releases plan to address climate change

    The U.S. Army unveiled a new strategy Tuesday for dealing with global disruptions caused by climate change, which it says "endangers national and economic security."

  • Collateral damage: Children tested positive for drugs in recent Etowah County cases

    Two recent Etowah County investigations revealed children who tested positive after drugs were used in their homes.