Tumult at Tapley Manor

Sep. 26—DANVERS — Nearly two years after walking past a state police trooper and into Gov. Charlie Baker's Swampscott home, and with the resulting criminal breaking-and-entering charge just weeks away from being dismissed, Lane Forman was returned to custody earlier this month.

It seemed, briefly, that the 90-day continuation without a finding, the disposition offered by a judge to a man with a 14-page criminal history, would be revoked, a guilty finding would be entered in the case, and the Danvers Housing Authority would have grounds to convince a judge to evict Forman without waiting for a trial.

Instead, the alleged violation was dropped, for reasons that remain unclear, and Forman was released from custody.

A day later, a Northeast Housing Court judge would deny the housing agency's request to evict Forman without a trial, which is now scheduled for November, the latest postponement of many over the past two years, according to the case docket.

Forman was allowed to return to Tapley Manor, a Holten Street complex where 87% of the residents are elderly.

It's where Forman, now 61, moved in when he was in his 50s, on an emergency basis, in 2016 after he was released from a nursing home with nowhere else to go.

And for the past several years, it's where he's made the lives of elderly neighbors in his building and staff a frightening ordeal, according to court papers and testimony reviewed by The Salem News.

One resident, 75, described "unrelenting" verbal abuse and threats by Forman over the past five years in her application for a harassment prevention order earlier this month. She wrote that Forman had even mocked her after the death of her son.

Another resident, 88, wrote that she's been in fear for the past two years after Forman became "irate" when she wouldn't let him put items in her storage closet. "You're saying no to me?" he allegedly told the woman, who went on to describe further frightening encounters, including an incident Sept. 6 when he started screaming at her as she got off an elevator.

Last week, both women were granted orders requiring Forman to stay at least 10 feet away and not have any other interaction with them. The orders are good for a year.

Forman, who, after being served with notice of the orders earlier this month, sought orders against the two women, claiming that he's the one in fear and that the elderly women were the ones threatening and harassing him, saying in court filings that he believed the 88-year-old might punch him and "knock me on my ass."

"I am afraid she could hurt me," the 6-foot-4-inch, 200-pound Forman wrote in the application.

When Forman, who was released from custody on the same day as the hearing, didn't show up, a judge dismissed the temporary orders he had been granted against the women — but not before the women, along with family members and a friend, were forced to spend half a day in court waiting for him.

Mary John Boylan, the attorney for the Danvers Housing Authority, said she cannot comment on the pending eviction case other than to say that the agency has tried to deal with the situation in several ways, offering to relocate Forman to another part of the complex, or give him a housing voucher to move to an apartment. He declined both.

In court filings, however, Boylan described Forman's tenancy as "tumultuous from the start."

He has been "confrontational, aggressive, harassing, bullying, and frightening," Boylan wrote, describing reports of yelling and screaming at other tenants and staff.

His behavior is all the more intimidating given his size, Boylan wrote.

"He appears to lack boundaries," Boylan wrote in her motion for summary judgment.

The fact that he was capable of telling a state trooper who confronted him outside Baker's home in October 2020, "Don't (expletive) with me," Boylan wrote, and his claims to other tenants that he's worked for the FBI and DEA — which Forman himself has made repeatedly in court filings — are intimidating to the frail, elderly people who live in the building, she added.

It's not just his neighbors who fear him, Boylan wrote in the motion. He has berated and threatened staff as well, the motion says. Forman showed up at the Danvers Housing Authority's office on Sept. 6 and told two employees that he was going to have the governor fire them and that they were under investigation by the FBI, according to a police report.

He also followed and showed up at the home of Cynthia Dunn, the director of the agency. When police arrived, he claimed she invited him over, according to a police report.

Forman, who once worked in sports promotion and famously sued the son of Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams over a deal that went south, frequently name-drops, claiming to know numerous public officials, from Baker to President Joe Biden. He claimed in the 2020 case that Baker had invited him to his Swampscott home.

Under normal circumstances, someone with Forman's record, which stretches back to the 1980s and includes crimes of violence, as well as threats, harassment and stalking, some of it involving police and public officials, would not be allowed into public housing. But that record was sealed at about the time he sought to enter public housing.

Following the 2020 arrest, Dunn discovered the extent of Forman's past. The agency would begin eviction proceedings soon thereafter.

And for a while, with Forman unable to make the $5,000 bail set in the Baker case, things were peaceful at Tapley.

Then, the Massachusetts Bail Fund posted it a few weeks later.

Forman returned to Apt. 307.

He was at one point returned to custody for 90 days for violating the terms of his release while the case was pending, then returned to the complex again.

In November, the 88-year-old woman came outside one day to discover that someone had crashed into her parked car. Then, she saw blue paint the same color as her car on Forman's white Cadillac, she wrote in her application for a harassment order.

Even as she was about to dial the number for Danvers police, Forman was banging on her door demanding to speak with her and denying that he had hit her car, she wrote.

Forman, in his motion for an order against the woman, claimed that he had been at a Steely Dan concert that night and hadn't hit her car.

Forman contends in court filings in Northeast Housing Court that the eviction is "retaliation" for filing grievances against other tenants who refuse to ride the elevator alone with him, and his threats to sue the Danvers Housing Authority for, he alleges, violating his rights as a disabled resident.

He has filed a counterclaim in the eviction case claiming that the agency has failed to make a reasonable accommodation.

Boylan said Forman turned down an offer to move to a first-floor apartment that would allow him to avoid the elevator, as well as a housing voucher that would let him move to a privately owned apartment.

The situation at Tapley Manor is unique in one sense: there are few places where someone who was charged with breaking into the home of a sitting governor, stalking the director of the state port authority, and fighting with Marblehead police would be allowed to live in senior housing — and had housing officials known of his sealed, 14-page criminal record, he would not have been admitted, Boylan said in a court filing.

But conflicts and abuse of older housing tenants by younger ones are all too common, according to Renee Christopher-Carr, protective services director at Gloucester-based SeniorCare Inc.

She is not involved in the Danvers case and did not want to discuss the specifics of that matter.

But in general, Christopher-Carr said she's seen an increase in conflicts among tenants in recent years, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. Another factor: the housing crisis, which has made it harder for property managers or housing authorities to relocate residents who clash with others.

Disabled adults and seniors are considered protected classes with rights. Judges are reluctant to displace someone from housing, Christopher-Carr said.

Ultimately, however, housing directors and managers are responsible for ensuring the safety of everyone in a complex and sometimes have no other option but to evict.

"There's no easy answer," Christopher-Carr said.

Efforts to reach attorneys who represent Forman in the criminal and eviction cases were unsuccessful.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

