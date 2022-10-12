Tumwater man, 90, faces charges for trying to move trailer with bulldozer, police say

A 90-year-old Tumwater man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Monday afternoon after he tried to evict some people on his property by using a bulldozer, according to police.

About 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tumwater police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Trosper Road Southwest after a report of a disturbance, Lt. Jen Kolb said.

Once there, they learned the following: The Tumwater man, trying to evict some people living in a trailer, first tried to use a bulldozer to move the trailer, then tried to pull the trailer with a chain, Kolb said.

“He didn’t get very far,” said Kolb because other residents stopped him. That was followed by a scuffle between one of the people inside the trailer and the Tumwater man.

The man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of malicious mischief, both misdemeanors. Police tried to book him into the Nisqually Jail, but the jail was unable to take him because of his age and health, she said.

Kolb said possible charges will still be referred to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office for their review.