Tumwater police arrest man for arson at historic Brewmaster’s House

A man was arrested by Tumwater police Monday, Jan. 23, for allegedly setting fire to part of the historic Brewmaster’s House over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Tumwater Police Department, fire and police units were dispatched to a fire in the 600 block of Deschutes Parkway early Saturday morning. The person who reported the fire said it was at the Brewmaster’s House, formerly the Henderson House Museum. They said they knocked on the door to see if anyone was in the building.

When units arrived, the northeast corner of the building was on fire. It was soon extinguished, but it caused substantial damage to the exterior corner of the building, according to the news release.

The house was built in 1905 and is now owned by the city. It has been restored several times.

Investigators reviewed the scene and video surveillance footage and determined the fire was set intentionally. According to the release, video surveillance showed a man walk toward the building, light a butane torch, and try “to light the building on fire.”

Detectives conducted interviews with people who are known to reside in the area, and they came across a man whose clothing matched that of the person’s in the surveillance video. They also noticed he had “a fresh burn wound on one of his hands,” according to the release.

Police say the man then admitted to trying to set the fire and that it was because he was angry at someone.

The man was arrested and transported to the hospital to have his burns treated. He was then booked into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of second-degree arson.