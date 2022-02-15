Tumwater police look to return money found in May and December. Is it yours?

Tumwater police are looking to return money to the correct person after the cash was found in two different locations last year.

The city published two legal notices in The Olympian last Friday about the search. Money was found in May on Littlerock Road and again in December at the Safeway on Cleveland Avenue.

The specific amounts of money are not being disclosed so that police can connect the funds with the correct owner, Lt. Jen Kolb said Monday.

The person who lost the money should know the correct amount, she said.

In addition to the correct amount, the person also should know the approximate dates the money went missing, Kolb said.

If no one claims the funds, the person who found the money and turned it over to police can keep it, minus the cost of advertising, in 60 days, she said.

The Tumwater Police Department can be reached at 360-754-4200.