Tumwater police looking for four men suspected of two February armed robberies

Tumwater police are looking for four men they believe committed armed robberies on two separate occasions in February, according to a Tuesday post.

The most recent incident occurred at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at a 7 Eleven at 1022 Crosby Blvd. SW. According to police, three men were photographed in the store before fleeing in a stolen Hyundai vehicle that was driven by a fourth man.

Police believe the men abandoned the vehicle in a nearby parking lot before fleeing in a white Kia vehicle that was also stolen. They reportedly fled south on Mottman Road toward North Ninth Avenue.

Photographs show three men dressed all in black, including ski masks. A fourth man appears to wear a dark sweater with a green design and khaki pants.

A similar robbery occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at a Chevron at 670 Trosper Road SW. Police allege three men arrived at the store in a Hyundai vehicle that was stolen from Lakewood earlier that morning.

They reportedly fled the scene and then abandoned the vehicle two blocks away on South Second Street. Police believe the same men involved in this robbery were involved in the one on Tuesday.

In both cases, police say the suspects stole two vehicles, either a Hyundai or a Kia, by breaking a rear window. After committing a robbery, the suspects reportedly abandon one vehicle nearby.

Anyone with information on the alleged robberies or the men involved can contact the Tumwater Police Department at 360-754-4200 or ddawson@ci.tumwater.wa.us. People also can contact Crime Stoppers of South Sound at 1-800-222-8477.