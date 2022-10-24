Tumwater police are searching for woman, 68, who went missing Oct. 21

The Tumwater Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Roberta A. Hartnell.

Hartnell, 68, went missing about 4 p.m. Oct. 21 in the area of her adult family home.

Hartnell was last seen leaving the home on foot with her son, Chris Haegen, near Buttercup Street in Tumwater, according to a news release. She has required daily medications, but she did not take them with her when she left. Police think it’s possible her son took her to the Centralia area.

Hartnell was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket. She was carrying a black purse and a cane. Her son was last seen wearing jeans and a brown jacket. He drives an older gray Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone with information should call the Tumwater Police Department via dispatch at 360-704-2740, with reference to case number 2022-02052.