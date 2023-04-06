How to Make Tuna Cakes with Remoulade

Southern Living

Several of our design experts mentioned this delicate shade as being a top pick for infusing your home with a bit of vintage flair. This versatile color can lean red, purple, and even pink, and Atlanta-based designer Clary Bosbyshell says she’s currently using Farrow & Ball’s Setting Plaster to lacquer a client’s home bar, as she says the shade is very flattering on the skin—especially in candlelight—which is perfect for the consummate hostess looking to refresh an entertaining space. Charlotte-based designer Gray Walker is also a big fan of mauve and says she loves working with Jasper’s Grace wallpaper that combines the shade with red, light blues, and beige to bring a bit of historic charm to projects.