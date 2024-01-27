In tune in the Tri-State: Local church pianist expands repertoire of care

Jan. 27—HUNTINGTON — The piano has been a constant in the life of Bruce Rous.

He has practiced for hours every week for most of his life.

"My Mom, Gail, was a church organist for over 50 years, and she taught me everything from the earliest years," Rous said.

He has performed for churches — currently Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington. where he is director of music; previously First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Ashland — and Broadway shows.

'Inner piano geek'

He recently added a new and fun but related skill — piano tuning.

"I do find it enjoyable. It caters to my inner piano geek and math lover," he said. "I also really like the idea of making something sound better. It's like the satisfaction brought by painting a wall. You can immediately see improvement, or in the case of piano tuning, hear the improvement."

Previously, Rous' friend, piano technician Paul Dempsey, kept his piano in shape. But when Dempsey died, Rous lost a friend and a tuner. So he decided to learn piano tuning online via The Piano Technician Academy.

"(The academy) is a hybrid learning model. The initial course was online, the follow-up instruction I'm having with them now is via Zoom," he said. After graduating from the program and tuning a piano or two each month, the academy invited Rous to participate in its new mentoring program, allowing him to meet with coaches via internet three times a week to provide more training and feedback.

"We also will go to Arizona later in the year for in-person intensives," he said. "I believe the Zoom environment is really helpful. They can we can observe the instructors, they can observe us and offer educational critiques and support."

Tuning inspiration

Now, he's put out a shingle and tunes and services pianos in the area as Prestige Piano Tuning.

He said another friend, Carl Taylor, also inspired him to tune pianos.

"Carl let me watch what he does and was always encouraging to me," he said. "I'm glad to join the ranks of artists like Carl, who can help your instrument sound as good as possible."

Most of Rous' work is done for churches.

The work, he said, can be done in a couple of ways. He explains:

"There are aural tuners, that is, they tune by listening to the piano and make adjustments using the sound of the particular notes. Some tuners use an electronic tuning device, which is a highly sophisticated "computer" that measures notes and helps the tuner determine pitches scientifically as well as aurally," he explained.

"My mentors teach a hybrid method. We use the ETD as well as an aural technique. It goes something like this:

"The device samples different notes and calculates what is best for the particular piano to make it sound best. We start with the piano's lowest note, tuning it to match the computer's recommendation and continue moving all the way up to the 88th note. The hammer of each piano key can strike anywhere from one string to three strings.

"The strings all need to match one another for the instrument to sound as it should. We adjust the strings to match the correct pitch and to also match each other. We listen and adjust by ear. It's a lot of repetition of the same note and of the notes in relationship to one another."

As he progresses in his learning, Rous said he plans to improve at making repairs to the piano, which he said has almost 10,000 moving parts.

Skill building

"I am not yet comfortable with, say, a total rebuild of a piano, but I work on those skills," he said. "It's like taking your car to a mechanic. What's making this not work correctly? Some diagnosis and repair."

Rous offers discounts for churches, schools and piano teachers.

For more information, or for a gift certificate, visit prestigepianotuning.com or email prestigepianotuning@gmail.com.

