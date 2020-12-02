Tuned Dodge Hellcat Takes On The Autobahn

Steven Symes
·2 min read

American muscle meets European freedom...

While it’s great to see Dodge muscle cars playing around on city streets and drag strips in the United States, it’s also nice to see people in other countries enjoying some Mopar performance. Even better is to watch this 888-horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat go for a raucous drive on the Autobahn, one of the few curious freedoms in Europe.

This run proves one thing for sure: Dodge Hellcats were made for high-speed runs. Seeing how quickly and effortlessly this muscle car gets up to well over 100 mph and cruises along with no problems makes us wonder why more Germans aren’t scooping these things up. Sure, they’re not all Teutonic and make you feel isolated from the road like modern German performance cars, which is partly what makes them so fun.

Also, this clearly illustrates why the police have such a hard time chasing down Hellcats driven by criminals. These Mopars have some serious balls.

In stock form, the Challenger Hellcat pushes a mighty 717-hp from the supercharged 6.2-liter V8. If it’s a Redeye, that number climbs even higher to 797-hp. We don’t know if this is a Redeye or not, but the video does say the muscle car has been tuned to produce 888-hp. That’s a lot of power for any vehicle, especially one that already is known to get a little squirrely in turns. In other words, this isn’t the kind of car for an inexperienced, overconfident driver.

Just like the disclaimer in the video, we want to emphasize that the German Autobahn has no speed limit. You don’t want to try doing this kind of a run on a highway in the United States, Canada, or other countries or you’ll probably be facing some serious jail time after the cops chase you down. Also, this driver has experience handling high-powered cars and he knows when to back off so he doesn’t get in trouble with the Mopar.

