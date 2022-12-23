Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) (Catalist:540) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Tung Lok Restaurants (2000)'s (Catalist:540) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Tung Lok Restaurants (2000), this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0017 = S$49k ÷ (S$46m - S$17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) has an ROCE of 0.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 1.0%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Tung Lok Restaurants (2000)'s past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

The fact that Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 0.2% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) is utilizing 51% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Tung Lok Restaurants (2000)'s ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Tung Lok Restaurants (2000)'s reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And since the stock has fallen 40% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) we've found 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

