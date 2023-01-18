Can Tungsten West (LON:TUN) Fund Its Growth Plans?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Tungsten West (LON:TUN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Tungsten West Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Tungsten West last reported its balance sheet in September 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth UK£15m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through UK£25m. That means it had a cash runway of around 7 months as of September 2022. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Tungsten West's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Tungsten West had revenue of UK£681k in the last twelve months, its operating revenue was only UK£681k in that time period. Given how low that operating leverage is, we think it's too early to put much weight on the revenue growth, so we'll focus on how the cash burn is changing, instead. Its cash burn positively exploded in the last year, up 210%. Given that sharp increase in spending, the company's cash runway will shrink rapidly as it depletes its cash reserves. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Tungsten West due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Tungsten West To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, Tungsten West shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Tungsten West's cash burn of UK£25m is about the same as its market capitalisation of UK£26m. Given just how high that expenditure is, relative to the company's market value, we think there's an elevated risk of funding distress, and we would be very nervous about holding the stock.

Is Tungsten West's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're rather concerned about Tungsten West's cash burn. Take, for example, its cash burn relative to its market cap, which suggests the company may have difficulty funding itself, in the future. And although we accept its cash runway wasn't as worrying as its cash burn relative to its market cap, it was still a real negative; as indeed were all the factors we considered in this article. The measures we've considered in this article lead us to believe its cash burn is actually quite concerning, and its weak cash position seems likely to cost shareholders one way or another. On another note, Tungsten West has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

