Tunica County Schools placed on lockdown during search for escaped rapist

Tunica County Schools were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon as law enforcement searches for an escaped prisoner, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said.

Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

READ MORE: Convicted rapist believed to be in Tunica County after escaping Arkansas prison, officials say

Hartman is a convicted rapist and should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, Hartman may have crossed the Mississippi River and is believed to be in the Tunica County area.

If you come in contact with Samuel Hartman, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.

A vehicle was located two miles west of the casino resort area on the Arkansas side of the river, according to Tunica County Sheriff K.C. Hamp.

Arkansas State Police said a farmer reported seeing two abandoned jet skis on a boat ramp.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office located the two jet skis abandoned on a boat ramp near Mhoon Landing Park.

They believe Hartman used the watercrafts because of where they were located. Officials also believe that Hartman is accompanied by one or more individuals.

Sheriff K.C. Hamp confirmed that the schools were put on lockdown as a precaution as law enforcement works to confirm whether or not Hartman is in the area or has left the area.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: