Tunisia Agrees Wage Hikes With Powerful Union Key To IMF Talks
(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia’s government and an influential labor union agreed on a wage hike for public sector workers, a move that could help ease frictions as the North African nation seeks International Monetary Fund aid.
The government and the UGTT union agreed to a 3.5% increase in wages for roughly 680,000 public sector and civil service employees, the state-run TAP news agency reported Wednesday. The increase would be effective next year and runs through 2025, it said.
The UGTT has frequently clashed with the government, a problem for securing IMF aid. The IMF says broad consensus is needed among key stakeholders in Tunisia to unlock the support.
Tunisia is embroiled in its worst political crisis in over a decade. It has been struggling to revive its economy which was battered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic ripple effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Inflation has been climbing steadily, squeezing the population where youth unemployment has long been a major challenge.
The UGTT has opposed government spending cuts and austerity measures and has also voiced concerns about President Kais Saied’s assuming broader powers -- a move critics dub a coup in the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings. Saied says this is untrue and has blamed the ailing economy on mismanagement and corruption by previous administrations.
