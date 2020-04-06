Tunisia Couscous Market Outlook, 2020-2025: Rapid Consumer Shift Towards High-Protein and Low-Calorie Diet

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tunisia Couscous Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The Tunisia couscous market grew at a CAGR of around 5% in value terms during the historical period of 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market volume is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period.



Owing to the growing working population with hectic and stressful lifestyles; convenient and easy-to-cook food products, such as couscous, have gained increasing popularity in the region. Furthermore, the rapid consumer shift towards high-protein and low-calorie diet in Tunisia has further catalyzed the demand for couscous.



Additionally, couscous is convenient, affordable, and can be used in various traditional Tunisian recipes by mixing it with lamb meat, fish meat, or dry fruits, etc. Moreover, catalyzed by the rapid growth of the foodservice sector, along with the strengthening of retail channels in the country, the consumption of couscous is expected to rise in the coming years.



Key Questions Answered

How has the Tunisia couscous market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

couscous market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What is the breakup of the Tunisia couscous market based on the thickness?

couscous market based on the thickness? What is the breakup of the Tunisia couscous market based on the SKUs?

couscous market based on the SKUs? What is the breakup of the Tunisia couscous market based on the distribution channel?

couscous market based on the distribution channel? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Tunisia couscous market?

couscous market? What is the structure of the Tunisia couscous market and who are the key players?

couscous market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the Tunisia couscous market?

couscous market? What is the market share of key players in the Tunisia couscous market?

couscous market? What is the market share of key brands in the Tunisia couscous market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Tunisia Couscous Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Thickness

6.1 Fine Couscous

6.2 Medium Couscous

6.3 Thick Couscous



7 Market Breakup by SKUs

7.1 1 KG

7.2 5 KG

7.3 25 KG

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.3 Independent Retailers

8.4 Online

8.5 Others



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Inbound Logistics

10.3 Operations

10.4 Outbound Logistics

10.5 Marketing and Sales



11 Prices Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players Product Benchmarking

13.3 Key Players & Brands Market Share

13.4 Profiles of Key Players

13.4.1 L'Epi D'Or

13.4.1.1 Company Overview

13.4.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.4.1.3 SWOT Analysis

13.4.2 La Rose Blanche Group

13.4.3 La Socit des Industries Alimentaires Maghrbine (SIAM)

13.4.4 Medilife

13.4.5 Societe Les Industries Alimentaires Randa SA (SIA RANDA)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvqbl1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tunisia-couscous-market-outlook-2020-2025-rapid-consumer-shift-towards-high-protein-and-low-calorie-diet-301035133.html

SOURCE Research and Markets