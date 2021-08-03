Tunisia leader fires ambassador to US in rash of dismissals

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 file photo, Tunisian President Kais Saied raises his fist to bystanders as he stroll along the avenue Bourguiba in Tunis, Tunisia. Tunisia remains in limbo more than a week after President Kais Saied fired the prime minister, froze parliament and took on executive powers. Some citizens worried about what comes next, and when it will happen, as pressure for decisions mounts. (Slim Abid/Tunisian Presidency via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A day after naming a new economy minister, President Kais Saied on Tuesday added Tunisia's ambassador to the United States to a rash of dismissals, but he has yet to say who will replace the prime minister he fired less than two weeks ago or when.

Saied, who took on executive powers July 25 and began ruling by decree, has also undertaken globe-spanning consultations, meeting Tuesday with the foreign minister of Egypt, a critical ally in the Middle East.

Local polls say there is large support for Saied’s controversial actions, which importantly included freezing Tunisia's parliament,

The North African country has been cementing its democracy since chasing out its former autocratic ruler a decade ago, triggering the Arab Spring. Tunisia is the only success story to emerge from those chaotic times, and allies, from the United States to Europe and the Middle East, have worried about what comes next.

Tunisia is coping with economic, social and health crises, with the coronavirus pandemic overwhelming its hospitals. Saied, using an article in the constitution that allows a president to step in under grave circumstances, has said he did so to save the country.

In his meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry, the president highlighted “the correlation between Egypt’s and Tunisia’s security and stability,” the official TAP news agency said.

Egypt's envoy said that Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi backed Saied’s moves with “his full support for the historic steps” of the Tunisian leader, TAP added. “Egypt and Tunisia are working together to ensure stability not only in the two countries, but also across the region,” the agency quoted the foreign minister as saying after the meeting.

The important Economy Ministry got a new acting minister Monday, with the dismissal of Ali Kooli, as did the Communications Technology ministry.

The rash of firings that began when Saied assumed all executive power continued Tuesday. Tunisia’s ambassador to Washington, Nejmeddine Lakhal, was the latest dignitary terminated, the official news agency said. No explanation was given. Also Tuesday, the president fired the governor of the important Sfax region in eastern Tunisia.

Some lawmakers have not been spared, snared by judicial officials on complaints that could not be prosecuted earlier. The president lifted the immunity of the parliamentary body when he took on all powers, and a handful have been summoned to answer to charges they had escaped.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tunisia's powerful parliament speaker Ghannouchi leaves hospital

    was admitted on Sunday, two advisers said, in the midst of a major political crisis. Ghannouchi, 80, has led opposition to last week's move by President Kais Saied to seize governing powers, dismiss the prime minister and freeze parliament, steps that the Ennahda leader quickly branded a coup. His advisers did not say what was wrong with Ghannouchi, who was hospitalised for a week last month with COVID-19.

  • With no government, it's worry, trust and wait in Tunisia

    Tunisia remains in limbo more than a week after President Kais Saied fired the prime minister, froze parliament and took on executive powers. A former constitutional law professor, Saied has denied claims that he mounted a coup d’etat, saying his sweeping moves adhere strictly to the constitution. Local polls have shown support for Saied's actions by the vast majority of respondents, but the waiting game is leaving some citizens and allies feeling anxious.

  • Bill Belichick: Patriots had 'good conversation' with N'Keal Harry about WR's trade request

    N'Keal Harry said he would be happy to stay in New England despite his agent requesting a trade on his behalf this summer.

  • Lawmakers debate repealing Saddam-era war measures on Iraq

    The Biden administration encouraged lawmakers on Tuesday to finally repeal an authorization for military action in Iraq crafted when Saddam Hussein was still alive, rejecting Republican arguments it would further signal to Iran that the U.S. is retreating from the Middle East. Debate in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on ending Congress's 2002 resolution for military force against Iraq comes as part of a larger discussion by some lawmakers on axing or replacing decades-old congressional authorizations for military force.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Bodies wash up in Sudan's border river

    The corpses had gunshot wounds and hands tied behind their backs, a doctor tells the BBC.

  • Egypt president vows to increase price of subsidized bread

    Egypt’s president has vowed to raise the price of government-subsidized bread. It would be the latest in a series of austerity measures taken by his government in recent years to overhaul the country’s economy. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi offered no further details on the amount or timing of the price increase.

  • Madagascar arrests generals over plot to kill President Rajoelina

    The thwarted attempt to kill President Andry Rajoelina is the latest turmoil to strike the island nation.

  • Lawmaker who named rape accuser says she did nothing wrong

    Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she publicized the rape accuser’s name, photo and personal details about her life in April by sharing links to an far-right news article on social media and in a newsletter to constituents. The Legislature’s ethics committee scheduled the public hearing after finding probable cause that Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative, which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body.” The lawmaker accused of raping the intern, Republican Aaron von Ehlinger, resigned earlier this year after the ethics committee recommended he be removed from the Statehouse.

  • Israeli court's compromise would avoid Palestinian evictions

    Israel's Supreme Court has floated compromises that would block the evictions of dozens of Palestinians in the east Jerusalem of Sheikh Jarrah, where attempts by Jewish settlers to expel them from their homes helped spark an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants in May. The cases examined Monday involve four Palestinian families, numbering a total of about 70 people. The settlers have been waging a decades-long campaign to evict the families from densely populated Palestinian neighborhoods just outside the walls of the Old City, in one of the most sensitive parts of east Jerusalem.

  • GOP Is Pushing Anti-Vaxx Disinfo… and Acting Like an ‘Authoritarian Regime’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDr. Peter Hotez has been battling vaccine disinformation for years. But he was still shocked to see United States senators like Ron Johnson peddling anti-vaxxer agitprop.“Historically, this is what the authoritarian regimes do,” Hotez tells Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast. To listen to our weekly members-only bonus epi

  • NATO, EU join criticism of Iran over merchant ship attack

    The NATO military alliance and the European Union on Tuesday joined a growing chorus of international condemnation of Iran’s alleged attack on a merchant ship in the Arabian Sea last week and urged Tehran to respect its international obligations. Last Thursday’s drone strike on the MV Mercer Street killed a British national and a Romanian. It was the first known fatal strike on commercial shipping in the region after years of tensions over the tattered nuclear deal between western nations and Iran.

  • Iran supreme leader endorses hard-line protégé as president

    Iran’s supreme leader officially endorsed his hard-line protégé as the nation’s next president on Tuesday, just two days ahead of the inauguration of Ebrahim Raisi at a sensitive time for Iran and the wider Middle East. Exacerbating Iran's despair, the coronavirus has spiraled out of control, with authorities reporting a record of 39,000 new cases on Tuesday — almost 2,000 more than the previous day. In his speech, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei advised Raisi, a former judiciary chief, to “empower the country’s poor people and improve the national currency.”

  • UN calls Myanmar military actions moves away from democracy

    The United Nations on Monday called the Myanmar military’s election delay and extension of the state of emergency a move in the wrong direction from international calls for the restoration of democracy. Six months after seizing power from the elected government, Myanmar’s military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, declared himself prime minister Sunday and said he would lead the country during the extended emergency until elections are held in about two years. “It’s not taking us in the right direction,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said when asked about the military’s announcement.

  • Idaho representative hurt her own case by demonstrating conduct unbecoming a legislator

    UPDATED: House ethics committee makes the right call with its ruling. │ Opinion

  • Idaho lawmaker defends sharing identity of rape accuser on social media and in newsletter

    Idaho lawmaker defends sharing identity of rape accuser on social media and in newsletter

  • Unemployment claims may never go back to 'normal.' Here's why that's a good thing.

    Unemployment-benefit filings are still double prepandemic levels. The RAND economist Kathryn Anne Edwards said it all changed after Trump's stimulus.

  • Packers OT Bakhtiari isn't setting timetable for his return

    Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has used his big personality to make his presence felt in training camp even as he’s unable to practice. The All-Pro left tackle tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in a Dec. 31 practice and isn’t speculating on when he will return. “I’m like really itching to get back out there,” Bakhtiari said Tuesday.

  • Third officer commits suicide after responding to Capitol riot

    Another police officer who responded to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan 6. has died by suicide, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

  • Cuomo urged to resign after probe finds he harassed 11 women

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faced mounting pressure Tuesday to resign, including from President Joe Biden and other onetime Democratic allies, after an investigation found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers. “I think he should resign,” Biden told reporters Tuesday, echoing the sentiments of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York's U.S. Sens. The leader of the state assembly, which has the power to bring impeachment charges against Cuomo, said it was clear that the governor could no longer remain in office.

  • Judge orders Arizona Senate to produce Maricopa audit records

    An Arizona judge ordered the state’s Republican-led Senate to produce records related to its audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, delivering a big win for critics of the controversial review.