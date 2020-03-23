Tunisia orders army into streets to enforce coronavirus lockdown

TUNIS, March 23 (Reuters) - Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Monday ordered the army to deploy in the streets to force people to respect a lockdown imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus, the office of the presidency said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Tunisia has 89 confirmed cases of the virus. It imposed a curfew last week and a general lockdown from Sunday that keeps people in their homes except to buy necessities. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall, Editing by Catherine Evans)