Tunisia prime minister says coronavirus deaths may reach 7,000

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said on Monday that the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the country may reach 6,000-7,000, describing the health situation as "very dangerous".

Coronavirus cases have been rising quickly in Tunisia, which had managed to contain the virus earlier this year, and have now reached 70,000 cases and 1,900 deaths in a country of 11.5 million.

Medical sources told Reuters intensive care units in most state hospitals had reached maximum capacity.

The government imposed a night curfew this month and banned travel between cities to slow a second wave of the pandemic.





(Reporting By Tarek Amara)