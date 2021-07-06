Tunisia reports daily record near 8,000 coronavirus cases and 119 deaths

Tunisia starts COVID-19 vaccinations
·1 min read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia has recorded 7,930 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 119 deaths, the health ministry said on Tuesday, a daily record since the start of the pandemic last year.

The total number of cases has climbed to around 455,000 and more than 15,000 deaths.

After successfully containing the virus in the first wave last year, Tunisia is grappling with a rise in infections. It imposed a lockdown in some cities since last week, but rejected a full national lockdown due to the economic crisis.

Intensive care wards are almost full, health authorities said, adding the situation was catastrophic.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Work review for ex-official connected to collapsed building

    The vice mayor of a South Florida city said Tuesday that he wants a review of all the work done by a former municipal official who assured condo board members in a nearby city that their building was in “very good shape” three years before it collapsed. Doral Vice Mayor Pete Cabrera said he plans to call a special council meeting to ask for a review of everything that has passed through the hands of Rosendo “Ross” Prieto while he worked for C.A.P. Government Inc., which provides building services for the city of Doral and other governments. “My duty as an elected official is to protect the residents of Doral, and it would be irresponsible of me not to verify any project that has passed through the hands of this ex-employee in our city," Cabrera said in a news release.

  • Oath Keeper charged with conspiracy in U.S. Capitol attack

    An Oath Keeper on Tuesday became the latest member of the right-wing group charged with conspiracy for his alleged role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, as more than 535 people have now been arrested for joining in that deadly violence. The FBI said about 40 people, including members of the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and Three Percenters, face conspiracy charges related to the Jan. 6 riot, when hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying his election defeat. Tuesday marked six months since the assault, which the FBI said has also led to more than 165 arrests of people on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers and other employees of the Capitol, including 50 charged with using a deadly weapon or seriously injuring a police officer.

  • This Is What America’s Next Big COVID Wave Will Look Like

    Valerie Macon/GettyAfter blazing across much of the world, a more aggressive variant of the novel-coronavirus has finally reached the United States. And it’s driving upticks in new cases.But not everywhere. Vaccines seem to work just fine against Delta. The new variant—“lineage” is the scientific term—is a reckoning, all right. But mostly for poorly vaccinated states.The new lineage is, in other words, yet another strong argument in favor of getting vaccinated, ASAP.“The Delta variant will likel

  • A TikTok user sniffed a flower and accidentally drugged herself with a potentially deadly pollen

    A photo shoot with a sweet-smelling, yellow bloom ended in sleep paralysis and vivid nightmares for singer-songwriter Raffaela Weyman.

  • Letters to the Editor: I'm vaccinated. Why should I have to mask up for the unvaccinated?

    L.A. County's new masking guidance suggests that vaccinated people somehow are responsible for keeping unvaccinated people safe.

  • These five charts summarize the state of the pandemic in America

    Life is starting to feel normal, but Covid-19 is still with us.

  • How a Botox Brow Lift Can Change Your Face

    If Botox brow lift before and after posts have you curious about the treatment, here's the answers to all your questions.

  • Why The Bachelorette 's Clare Crawley Is Having Her Breast Implants Removed

    The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley has announced that she is removing her breast implants. Find out why and how her partner Dale Moss reacted to her decision.

  • Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in hospice care

    Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, who turns 94 in August, announced Tuesday that he has entered hospice care after being hospitalized Sunday with pain in his right lung. The four-term former governor, whose three-decade dominance of Louisiana politics was all but overshadowed by an eight-year stretch in federal prison, downplayed the end-of-life aspect of hospice care. “While people assume that hospice means I’m dying, I assure everyone it’s simply a matter of good and convenient care that is less trouble for everybody,” Edwards said in joint statement with his wife, Trina.

  • ‘COVID-Free’ Dance Party Infects 160+ Revelers

    Olivia Harris via ReutersOwners of the ski-themed Aspen Valley nightclub in the city of Enschede in eastern Netherlands couldn’t wait to reopen their venue after more than a year of harsh lockdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. They did everything the Municipal Health Authorities told them to do before opening on June 26: require all customers to present vaccine certificates or negative COVID-19 tests. No face masks or social distancing was required for the revelers.Euro 2020: The Huge Su

  • The Delta variant in NC is a rising threat. Here’s what we know about the risk.

    People not yet vaccinated are at highest risk of infection and illness from the “hyper” transmissible Delta strain, state and federal experts say.

  • Rebel Wilson Looks Super Fit Channeling Olivia Newton John In 'Grease'

    "I got chills, they're multiplying..."

  • What Parents of Unvaccinated Kids Can Do to Avoid the COVID-19 Delta Variant

    For much of the nation, most pandemic restrictions have been lifted, signaling that the worst of the coronavirus is over - but the rise of the latest COVID-19 variant, the highly transmissible Delta strain, may mean that people can't return to normal just yet. This is looking to be especially true for those who are not yet vaccinated, which includes all children under the age of 12.

  • 10 Ways to Build Mental Strength So You Can Navigate Any Challenge Life Throws at You

    Mental strength is actually about finesse, not stoicism.

  • Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is less effective at preventing Delta infections than other variants, but still protects against severe illness, preliminary Israeli study says

    Effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine dropped from 94% to 64% over the last month in Israel, suggesting it is less protective against the Delta variant.

  • Pfizer Shot Halts Severe Illness in Israel as Delta Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine was less effective at keeping people from getting the coronavirus in Israel in recent weeks, but it continues to provide a strong shield against severe Covid-19, according to government data.The vaccine protected 64% of people against the illness between June 6 and early July, down from a previous 94%. The drop was observed as the delta variant was spreading in Israel, the Health Ministry said. It also coincided with the lifting of virus restrictions at the s

  • CDC investigating death of Michigan boy who died days after getting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

    A 13-year-old Saginaw County boy died three days after getting his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, the CDC is investigating.

  • These Are the Best Veggies For Weight Loss, According to a Dietitian

    Veggies are one of the best foods you can eat for weight loss because they're low in calorie density, which means they have fewer calories per pound compared to other foods. POPSUGAR spoke to registered dietitians Kate Coufal, MS, RDN, and Lonielle Freeman, RDN, to ask whether it makes a difference if your veggies are raw or cooked when you're trying to lose weight.

  • Lung disease patients could die before diagnosis, warn charities

    Lung disease patients could die before they are diagnosed with the illness, charities have warned, as they revealed one fifth had to wait more than a year for a prognosis. There were 100,000 fewer hospital appointments for respiratory illnesses since the start of the pandemic, according to analysis of NHS data by the Taskforce for Lung Health. The group of more than 30 charities and health bodies, including the British Lung Foundation (BLF) and Asthma UK, also found the number of expected appoin

  • 'At 40 Years Old, I Lost 85 Pounds With A Whole Foods-Based Beachbody Plan'

    When Timbra Yoakum was in her late 30s, she knew she needed to make a change to let go of restriction and calorie counting.