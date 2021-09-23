Tunisia’s Saied strengthens presidential powers in decrees

Tunisian President Kais Saied waves to Tunisian citizens as he delivers a speech during his visit to Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Tunisia's president has announced plans to draft a new electoral code and appoint a transitional leadership and to hang on to the exceptional powers that he seized in July, throwing the country's young democracy into question. (Slim Abid/Tunisian Presidency via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian President Kaïs Saied issued presidential decrees bolstering the already near-total power he granted himself two months ago.

Wednesday's decrees include the continuing suspension of the Parliament’s powers and the suspension of all lawmakers’ immunity from prosecution. But the text published in the official gazette went even further — now freezing lawmakers’ salaries.

They also state Saied's intention from now on to rule by presidential decree alone and ignore parts of the constitution. Laws will not go through the parliament, whose powers are frozen, granting him near-unlimited power.

On July 25, Saied sacked Tunisia’s prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority, saying it was because of a national emergency. His critics called it a coup.

For law professor Mouna Kraiem, the new emergency measures amount to “the establishment of a dictatorship in the full sense of the word.”

Saied has denied wanting to be a dictator, saying that he eventually aims to put his political reforms to the public in the form of a nationwide referendum. But his political critics remain skeptical of this intention.

The July event came after years of economic sluggishness, but were triggered by a day of violent protest and a rise in coronavirus cases.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asian shares, Wall Street log gains after Fed statement

    Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year. Shares rose in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Australia and Taiwan but fell in South Korea and Malaysia. The U.S. central bank indicated it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago.

  • German conservatives raise spectre of far-left rule ahead of election

    A shadow is looming over Germany's election: the spectre of the far-left Linke party, heir to the communists who once ruled East Germany, coming in from the political wilderness. At least, that is what Angela Merkel's conservatives want voters to think. Behind in polls just days before Sunday's vote, her would-be successor is warning that Social Democrats, if victorious, would let the far-left into power.

  • After fall of Bashir, Sudan closes door on support for Hamas

    Sudanese authorities have taken control of lucrative assets that for years provided backing for Hamas, shedding light on how the country served as a haven for the Palestinian militant group under former leader Omar al-Bashir. The takeover of at least a dozen companies that officials say were linked to Hamas has helped accelerate Sudan's realignment with the West since Bashir's overthrow in 2019. Hamas has lost a foreign base where members and supporters could live, raise money, and channel Iranian weapons and funds to the Gaza Strip, Sudanese and Palestinian analysts said.

  • Stressed woman swaps six-figure salary for life on a remote island: 'Even water made me ill'

    Mel MacIntyre swapped a six-figure salary for life on a tiny Scottish island when work stress left her so unwell she couldn't even swallow water without her body reacting negatively.

  • Floods, books & kids: Highlights of German election campaign

    Germans go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament and produce a new German leader after 16 years of having Angela Merkel at the helm. Merkel decided not to run for a fifth term and the election campaign has largely focused on the three candidates hoping to succeed her. Climate change rose to the top of Germany's political agenda over the summer, following the deadly floods that hit western Germany in July and which experts say will become more likely if global warming continues.

  • U.S. court orders Facebook to release records of anti-Rohingya content for genocide case

    The judge in Washingon, D.C, on Wednesday criticized Facebook for failing to hand over information to investigators seeking to prosecute the country for international crimes against the Muslim minority Rohingya, according to a copy of the ruling. Facebook had refused to release the data, saying it would violate a U.S. law barring electronic communication services from disclosing users' communications. A spokesperson for Facebook said the company was reviewing the decision and that it had already made "voluntary, lawful disclosures" to another U.N. body, the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar.

  • Rodgers preps for 49ers, who asked about him before draft

    Imagine if instead of playing quarterback for the Green Bay Packers in Sunday night’s game against San Francisco, Aaron Rodgers was starting for the 49ers. On the day before this year’s draft, with Rodgers not wanting to return to the team he had led to back-to-back NFC championship game appearances, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan inquired about the availability of Rodgers in a trade.

  • Mideast in shambles, but the world has moved on for now

    There was a time not long ago when uprisings and wars in the Arab world topped the agenda at the U.N. General Assembly meetings in New York. With most of those conflicts in a stalemate, the world’s focus has shifted to more daunting global challenges such as the still raging coronavirus pandemic and climate change, as well as new crises in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen are teetering on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe, with skyrocketing poverty and an economic implosion that threatens to throw the region into even deeper turmoil.

  • Bob Woodward Warns Donald Trump Wants To Be President Again For 1 Worrying Reason

    It's "not an agenda," the Watergate journalist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

  • Barr had 'Oh, s***' moment when Trump blew up over Durham: Book

    Attorney General William Barr braced himself in the face of unprecedented fury displayed by President Donald Trump when he was told special counsel John Durham would likely not finish the criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation until sometime during the incoming Biden administration, according to a new book.

  • Ruh-Roh! Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Scooby-Doo’ Stunt Did Not Go Well

    People couldn't believe the Georgia Republican's cartoon statement on the House floor wasn't a parody.

  • Conservative Columnist Hits GOP With A Damning Question About Its Indifference

    Max Boot flipped a Benjamin Franklin quote on Republicans to highlight their reluctance to tackle the major issues of the day.

  • The attorney for Eric Trump in a civil fraud investigation against the Trump Organization quit the case, court records show

    Marc Mukasey, who successfully defended the former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher in court, stopped representing Donald Trump's son.

  • Steve Bannon Admits He Talked with Trump About ‘Killing’ Biden Presidency Ahead of Jan. 6th

    Bannon told Trump days before the insurrection that they needed to "kill" the Biden presidency "in the crib," according to a new book

  • Arizona Republican resigns after secret recording released

    A Republican official in Arizona resigned Tuesday from the board overseeing Maricopa County after a recording emerged of him criticizing his GOP colleagues for opposing a review of the 2020 election. During the meeting recorded surreptitiously last March, Supervisor Steve Chucri suggested two fellow Republican county supervisors opposed the review by Senate Republicans because they nearly lost their own 2020 races. “The fixation with the 2020 election results and aftermath have gotten out of control.”

  • McConnell called Trump ‘a fading brand… off-the-track Thoroughbred,’ book says

    “There is a clear trend moving,” McConnell said, toward a place where the GOP is not dominated by Trump. “Sucking up to Donald Trump is not a strategy that works.”

  • Changing China: Why Xi Jinping is leading a way back to socialism

    China has not been very socialist for years, but the Communist Party looks set to change that.

  • Democrats’ Immigration Lies Are Finally Catching Up to Them

    REUTERSIt’s what you tell your teenagers: Don’t lie. Because then you’ll have to tell another lie to cover up the first lie, and then another, and another. Eventually, you’ll get to the point where you don’t recognize the truth—until it comes out. And the truth always comes out.Democrats have been lying about immigration for decades. They’ve told white voters in the suburbs that they support border security and oppose amnesty for undocumented immigrants. At the same time, they’ve told Latino vot

  • The porn industry turns to K Street to fight Trump-fueled internet regulations

    Lobbyists and adult entertainment may make, well, strange bedfellows. But here we are.

  • Democrats Strip Funds for Israel From Bill to Raise Debt Ceiling

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic leaders stripped funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system from a bill to keep the government funded and raise the debt ceiling because because of objections from some of the party’s progressives.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-