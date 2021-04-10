Tunisia walks back stricter virus curfew

-
·1 min read

Tunisia's prime minister announced Saturday that a curfew tightened to combat a rise in coronavirus infections and deaths would return to hours previously in place, following a presidential request.

The government this week had called on governors to begin the nightly curfew at 7 pm instead of 10 pm, from Friday until the end of the month.

The announcement came before the start next week of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, during which the faithful fast from dawn to dusk and typically gather for evening meals with family and friends.

Several employers' and workers' organisations, particularly in the hospitality sector, had protested the move.

After meeting with governors, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said the curfew would remain from 10 pm to 5 am, adding "there is a social reality to consider".

He cited "the president of the republic's request and concerns expressed by certain segments of the population" over the additional restrictions, but also emphasised the epidemiological situation was "very serious".

Private and public gatherings remain banned and Mechichi urged Tunisians to be more vigilant about physical distancing and wearing masks.

The country of some 11.7 million has officially registered more than 268,000 coronavirus cases and over 9,100 deaths, and hospital officials have spoken of a "dangerous" situation.

President Kais Saied on Friday told Mechichi, with whom he is at political loggerheads, that the more restrictive curfew hours should be "revised to take into consideration the economic and social situation as well as the scientific aspect".

cnp/lg/hc

Recommended Stories

  • Lions snub for England coaches as Warren Gatland reverts to tried and trusted on South Africa tour

    Lions Tour 2021 fixtures in South Africa: Match dates, times and TV schedule The Lions will tour without an England coach for the first time since 1997 as Warren Gatland reverts to tried-and-trusted options for the series against South Africa. After England won eight straight games in 2020, defence coach John Mitchell and forwards coach Matt Proudfoot were prominent contenders for a place in Gatland’s set-up. However, both Proudfoot - who coached the Springboks in the 2019 World Cup - and Mitchell’s chances seem to have fallen in sync with England’s downturn. In the recent Six Nations, England lost to the three home nations for the first time since 1976, the set-piece struggled while they conceded a record total of points in defence. As Telegraph Sport first reported last month, Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend will come on board as attack coach after he was blocked by the Scottish Rugby Union from joining Gatland’s coaching ticket four years ago. Andy Farrell, the Ireland head coach, is likely to reprise his role as defence coach from the 2017 tour to New Zealand, although that appointment is yet to be fully rubber-stamped. Sir Ian McGeechan: The Lions 'bolter' - here is who I would select this summer In a further repeat of the drawn series against the All Blacks, Neil Jenkins (kicking), Graham Rowntree (scrum) and Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick (forwards) are set to come on board again. The appointments are expected to be announced at the start of next week. While there is likely to be a large English presence in the form of Farrell, Rowntree and Borthwick, Gatland has opted not to recruit from an England coaching team that oversaw a fifth-place finish in the Guinness Six Nations Championship. This could, in turn, have an effect on English-player representation in the 36-man squad that is set to be announced in early May. Previous marginal Lions selections have been heavily influenced by the sway of the assistant coaches and Townsend’s appointment could help tilt the balance towards Scots, such as fly-half Finn Russell. The Rugby Football Union did not comment on reports that it would not sanction the release of its assistant coaches, although Eddie Jones indicated last December that he would welcome their involvement. “If we felt there was a chance for them to grow as a coaching staff,” Jones said. “We saw the benefits of it with Steve Borthwick going on the Lions tour in 2017 and coming back having added more to his coaching repertoire. We are open to any opportunity for our staff and coaches to grow. We will wait and see.” There is still some uncertainty over Farrell’s involvement, with Ireland scheduled for a Pacific Islands tour, but indications are that he will join one of the most experienced Lions coaching teams ever assembled.

  • Mets place 3B J.D. Davis on 10-day IL with bruised hand

    The New York Mets have placed third baseman J.D. Davis on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left hand. The Mets announced he was headed to the IL shortly before first pitch. Infielder José Peraza was selected to the big league roster and active for Saturday's game.

  • Revealed: how retirement brought the no-nonsense Duke of Edinburgh the simple pleasures he craved

    He had spent most of his adult life cosseted in palaces and castles, but craved modesty and simplicity, and in retirement Prince Philip finally, briefly, got his own way. His private nirvana was the quiet, peaceful home he made for himself at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate, where he could live out his years reading, painting, birdwatching, carriage-driving and entertaining his closest friends. “I reckon I’ve done my bit,” he said in an interview to mark his 90th birthday, “so I want to enjoy myself a bit now, with less responsibility, less frantic rushing about, less preparation, less trying to think of something to say. “On top of that, your memory’s going, I can’t remember names and things,” he admitted. “It’s better to get out before you reach the sell-by date.” The Duke of Edinburgh was surely alone in believing he had reached his “sell-by date”, even when he did finally retire in 2017, but no one, and certainly not the Queen, would dispute that he had “done his bit”. By the time the Duke stepped down from his full-time role in August 2017, when he attended a rain-sodden parade in front of Buckingham Palace in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, he had completed 22,219 solo engagements, as well as countless others with the Queen.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Five years and 100 pounds later, ex-TCU basketball player has turned pro, in football

    Devonta Abron is a 28-year-old rookie with the American Arena League’s North Texas Bulls, a team that will make its home debut in Fort Worth on Sunday.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • 6 shot, 1 fatally, in Fort Worth shooting, police say; some were innocent bystanders

    One of the victims was in a car and another was in a house. One person was critically injured and five suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

  • Covid: Australia faces vaccine delays after changing AstraZeneca advice

    It is now advising Australians aged under 50 to get another vaccine, causing concerns over supplies.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccination nears 100 million doses

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: George Floyd died from low oxygen due to officers' restraint, forensic pathologist says

    Week two of testimony at the Derek Chauvin trial came to an end with an important witness: The doctor who ruled George Floyd's death a homicide.

  • EXPLAINER: What is behind the latest unrest in N Ireland?

    Young people have hurled bricks, fireworks and gasoline bombs at police and set hijacked cars and a bus on fire during a week of violence on the streets of Northern Ireland. A 1998 peace deal ended large-scale violence but did not resolve Northern Ireland’s deep-rooted tensions. WHY IS NORTHERN IRELAND A CONTESTED LAND?

  • Demi Lovato and 'Glee' cast honor Naya Rivera's contributions to LGBTQ community

    'Santana Lopez was groundbreaking for closeted queer girls like I was at the time,' said Demi Lovato, honoring Naya Rivera at the GLAAD Media Awards.

  • A look at how Kendrick Nunn measures up to Victor Oladipo, who’s out indefinitely for Heat

    The last time we saw Kendrick Nunn in a meaningful, 30-plus minutes a night role for the Miami Heat, he was pouring in 47 points against Western Conference contenders Portland and Phoenix, while shooting 8 for 14 on threes, and dishing out six assists without a turnover.

  • Schultz has 3-point outing in Capitals 4-3 win over Sabres

    Justin Schultz had a goal and two assists, and the Washington Capitals reclaimed a share of the East Division lead by beating the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Friday night. Washington star Alex Ovechkin scored his 21st goal of the season and No. 727 for his career, moving within four of Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL list. Brenden Dillon and Jakub Vrana also scored in a game the Capitals never trailed.

  • Oilers beat Senators 3-1 to sweep 9-game season series

    Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Thursday night to sweep the nine-game season series. Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, into an empty net, also scored for Edmonton. “Everyone’s got a role,” Shore said.

  • It's smackdown season in techland

    In this week's edition of Insider Tech we take a look at some of the big rivalries shaping the tech landscape.

  • Meghan Markle won't travel to Prince Philip's funeral. Experts say flying while pregnant during the pandemic can be risky.

    An OB-GYN said flying while pregnant is generally safe before 36 weeks. Meghan Markle, whose due date is not known, didn't get clearance to fly.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • Social-media users who reposted Khloé Kardashian's unedited bikini photo speak out after being threatened with legal action

    Insider spoke with three social-media users who were asked by Kardashian's team to delete a widely shared picture that was seemingly unedited.