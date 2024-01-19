Tunisian crochet sound intriguing? Explore a variety of library’s fiber arts classes

If you’ve ever considered experimenting with something as exotic sounding as Tunisian crochet or as whimsical as ribbon embroidery, the Olathe Library has a program for you. Every month throughout the school year, its fiber arts series offers a class on a different type of fiber craft.

For most, like January’s woven circles, you don’t need any experience at all. February’s crochet class does require participants to know some basics in advance, but newbies are welcome to join March’s ribbon embroidery class.

The fiber art ideas come from people working in the library’s Makerspace.

“As long as it’s related to fiber and it’s not too costly, then we approve it,” said Susie Scheiderer, Makerspace supervisor.

“We all thought it was a good idea to hit a bunch of different things so that way we’re not doing the same sewing project each time. We can actually have more expansion on what we can do.”

The adult-focused classes have two available sessions — morning and evening — to accommodate most work schedules. The classes are a big draw, Scheiderer said.

“A lot of the people use the Makerspace and are just interested in creating,” she said.

Kass Ulmer, Makerspace specialist, taught January’s woven circle class.

The craft is “basically a type of wall hanging. You are making a loom out of an embroidery hoop,” Ulmer said.

Emily Foley of Olathe works in her woven circle during a fiber arts class at the Downtown Olathe Library.

Attendees wrapped string around the inner piece of the hoop in designs reminiscent of spiderwebs, then used the outer hoop to help secure the string. After that, each person used different yarns to go around this personalized warp in a simple over and under pattern to create a circular design.

Those creating woven circles can chose from a wide variety of colors, textures and thickness of yarns, Ulmer said.

“So, everybody’s is going to look completely different from the next person’s. I think that’s very exciting, to see people personalize it.”

Sometimes people enjoy that the freedom, and sometimes it can be a little intimidating.

“Some people don’t like personalizing things. They want to be told exactly what to do,” Ulmer said. “I think it’s a good skill for people to get comfortable with, to branch out on their own and make their own creative decisions.”

After going outside of her comfort zone for a fiber arts macramé class, J.R. Hart of Spring Hill had such a good time that when she saw the woven circle class on the library’s calendar, she signed right up.

“I think this is really fun. I haven’t tried it before, and it’s something I would do again,” she said.

Amira Mogharbel of Overland Park adds a second color to her woven circle during a fiber arts class at the Downtown Olathe Library.

Amira Mogharbel, of Overland Park, said she finds the fiber arts classes to be very soothing.

“I’m relatively new to the area, so I don’t know a lot of people,” Mogharbelso said, adding that she enjoys meeting others at the classes.

Because Ulmer and the other Makerspace specialists bring in their own varied ideas for classes, the fiber arts series stays fresh for people attending.

“We’re all creative people, so I think most of us start with something that we’re interested in, trying to incorporate (it into) something that is an easy-to-learn program for other people,” Ulmer said. “I look a lot online for something I think looks cool, is easy to do and fits within the library budget, and then I see how I can adapt it in a way where I can teach it to 15 people in a short amount of time.”

For Ulmer, the class is about more than just the craft you take home at the end.

“I like showing people new skills. It’s fun,” Ulmer said. “Even if they don’t like the actual product or skill itself, I feel like learning anything new gives you confidence to approach other things that you might think are interesting.”

To sign up for a fiber arts class or for more information on upcoming fiber arts classes, check out the library’s calendar of events at olathelibrary.librarycalendar.com (scroll through the months to find fiber arts).