Tunisia opposition calls for unity after tepid election turnout

Aymen Jamli and Paul Raymond
·4 min read

Tunisia's main opposition coalition urged a united front against President Kais Saied after just 11.3 percent of Tunisians voted Sunday in a second-round poll for a toothless parliament in the politically divided nation.

"Almost 90 percent of Tunisian voters ignored this piece of theatre and refused to be involved in the process," Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, head of the National Salvation Front, told journalists.

"I call on political groups and civil society to join hands to work for change, in the form of Kais Saied's departure and early presidential elections."

Following a similar turnout in December's first-round vote, Sunday's poor participation was another blow to Saied, who has stripped the legislature of its powers and granted himself far-reaching authority since his dramatic 2021 power grab in the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings.

On July 25, 2021, Saied sacked the government and froze parliament before dissolving it and pushing through a new constitution -- granting him almost unlimited powers and sweeping away the system that had emerged from the 2011 revolt.

The latest poll was seen as the final pillar of Saied's transformation of politics, ushering in a new legislature that will have almost no authority to hold the president or government to account.

The National Salvation Front, which includes the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, said the low turnout exposed "the total failure" of Saied's project, and said it would not recognise the new parliament.

Chebbi urged key bodies including the powerful UGTT trade union federation, which has hesitated to openly oppose the president, to join forces.

- 'Bland campaign' -

Speaking after voting ended at 6:00 pm (1700 GMT), electoral board chief Farouk Bouasker said 887,638 out of more than 7.8 million registered voters had taken part in the poll, which followed December's widely boycotted first round.

Tunisians were divided over the poll.

Mohamed Abidi, 51, a waiter in Tunis, said there was "no way" he would vote.

"Saied isn't listening to anyone to find solutions for our situation. The whole economy is suffering but he's not interested -- he only wants to keep his place in the presidential palace," he said.

But in the southwestern town of Kasserine, Mokhtar Hermasi said he was doing his "electoral duty" despite a "bland campaign".

The head of the polling station where he voted said numbers picked up throughout the day, and many of those casting ballots were older.

According to the electoral board's initial figures, just five percent of those who voted were aged under 26, and more than two-thirds were men.

In Gafsa further south, Mohamed Tlijani and Ali Krimi said they had both voted for Tlijani's cousin.

"The electoral process has become exhausting but we want him to win, we have the right to have a representative in parliament," Krimi said.

Analysts had predicted a low second-round turnout, as major parties including Saied's arch-rivals Ennahdha, urged another boycott.

Youssef Cherif, director of Columbia Global Centers in Tunis, said before Sunday's poll that "this parliament will have very little legitimacy, and the president, who is all-powerful thanks to the 2022 constitution, will be able to control it as he sees fit".

With inflation above 10 percent and repeated shortages of household basics, the North African country's 12 million people have been focused on more immediate issues.

- 'Old system' -

Ratings agency Moody's downgraded Tunisia's credit score on Saturday to Caa2, citing "the absence of comprehensive financing to date to meet the government's large funding needs".

The cash-strapped country is struggling under debt worth around 80 percent of its gross domestic product.

Omrane Dhouib, 37, an apprentice baker in the capital, said he was struggling to make ends meet and had no faith in the political elite.

"Saied had the chance to make radical changes. He seized all powers but he did nothing," he said.

But taxi driver Belhassen Ben Safta, 60, was determined to vote to prevent a return to the previous, Ennahdha-dominated system.

"We've got to vote! We can't leave even the slightest possibility that the old system returns."

More than 32,000 Tunisians are estimated to have made irregular bids to reach Europe over the past year, as poverty and unemployment rise.

The election comes in the shadow of drawn-out negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout worth nearly $2 billion.

Cherif said the talks were stumbling over US concerns for the future of Tunisian democracy and Saied's apparent reluctance to "accept the IMF's diktats" on politically sensitive issues, including subsidy reform.

fka/par/srm

Recommended Stories

  • Gandhi Walks 2,000 Miles to Challenge Modi in 2024 Election

    (Bloomberg) -- After more than 100 days walking nearly the entire length of India, Rahul Gandhi, scion of the nation’s most famous political dynasty, stood before a shivering crowd in rural Himachal Pradesh as a cheer went up.Most Read from BloombergAdani’s 413-Page Hindenburg Reply Aims to Calm Before Share SaleRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeFed Set to Shrink Rate Hikes Again as Inflation SlowsUkraine Latest: Defense Minister Wants ‘Game Changer’ AircraftAdani’s Detailed Hind

  • Pedri earns subdued Barca nervy derby win at Girona

    Barcelona midfielder Pedri Gonzalez earned his side a tense 1-0 Catalan derby victory at Girona on Saturday, opening a six-point gap ahead of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.Defensively the Catalans have been strong, conceding just six league goals this season and winning their last three matches 1-0 -- they are unbeaten in 13 consecutive matches across all competitions.

  • Burkina rally celebrates French troop pull-out announcement

    Thousands of demonstrators rallied in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou Saturday in support of the ruling junta, days after France confirmed its special forces there would withdraw, an AFP journalist saw.Former colonial power France has special forces based in Ouagadougou, but its presence has come under intense scrutiny as anti-French sentiment in the region grows.

  • Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, beach volleyball’s new sensation, win World Tour Finals

    Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes won the FIVB World Tour Finals, staking their claim as the world's best women's beach volleyball team.

  • Some 20% of Americans are taking sleep medications, CDC says: 'Alarming' data

    A study released in January from the CDC has found that some 20% of Americans may be taking medication to fall or stay asleep. One health professional finds this data "alarming."

  • Demand for jobs drops off in January, headhunter Robert Half says

    Robert Half sees revenue for temporary and permanent job placement drop in December and first weeks of January, leading to mixed first-quarter guidance.

  • Emhoff says somber Auschwitz visit key to antisemitism work

    Doug Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, said he was deeply moved by a “solemn and sad” visit to the former site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, describing it Saturday as an important part of his work combating antisemitism for the Biden administration. Emhoff told reporters he would never forget his emotional Friday visit to the memorial and museum at the site in Poland, where he saw children's shoes and human hair stripped from people before they were killed in the Nazi German camp. “I feel a deep connection to all those who perished in Auschwitz,” he said in opening remarks during a roundtable discussion in Krakow on antisemitism.

  • Women drive fast train to Mecca as Saudi workforce evolves

    Driver Tharaa Ali takes her seat at the helm of a high-speed train ferrying pilgrims to Mecca, a beneficiary of conservative Saudi Arabia's bid to employ its booming female workforce.But last year she joined some 28,000 applicants vying for just 32 slots for women drivers on the Haramain High Speed Railway, which plies the 450-kilometre (280-mile) route between the holy cities of Mecca and Medina at speeds of up to 300 kilometres (186 miles) per hour.

  • Demonstrations, calls for police reforms flood Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Hundreds of peaceful demonstrators, fueled by newly released body camera footage showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by police officers, demanded justice, accountability and police reform Saturday afternoon.

  • Game Recap: Bulls 128, Magic 109

    The Bulls defeated the Magic, 128-109. DeMar DeRozan recorded 32 points (11-14 FG, 5-5 3pt FG) and eight assists for the Bulls, while Zach LaVine (32 points) and Nikola Vucevic (26 points, 13 rebounds, six assists) added a combined 58 points in the victory. Moritz Wagner tallied 27 points (8-11 FG) for the Magic, while Paolo Banchero added nine points, seven rebounds, and three assists in the losing effort. The Bulls improve to 23-26 on the season, while the Magic fall to 19-31.

  • Ford recalls more than 382,000 Explorers, Lincoln SUVs over faulty back-up camera

    The recalled Ford Explorer and Lincoln Corsair and Aviator model years are all 2020 or newer.

  • Video of Tyre Nichols beating leaves unanswered questions

    The nation and the city of Memphis struggled to come to grips Saturday with video showing police pummeling Tyre Nichols — footage that left many unanswered questions about the traffic stop involving the Black motorist and about other law enforcement officers who stood by as he lay motionless on the pavement.

  • Celtics roar back to defeat Lakers in OT 125-121

    Jaylen Brown and the Celtics overcame a slow start to drop 37 on the visiting Lakers as Boston grabbed a 125-121 victory in overtime.

  • Trump Wouldn’t Dare Pick MTG to Be His VP

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesTalk about an insurance policy. Republicans may have finally found an ingenious way to ensure that everyone in America rallies around Donald Trump’s second term, should he win in 2024: Vice President Marjorie Taylor Greene.“The amazing thing about the concept of Marjorie Taylor Greene being Donald Trump’s vice president is that you would actually have someone who would make you worried that Donald Trump might have a heart attack,” qu

  • Sen. Marco Rubio says it's 'absurd' that the media has details on the classified documents found at Biden's and Trump's residences but the intelligence committee still doesn't have clear information

    "So somehow, the only people who are not allowed to know what was in there are congressional oversight committees," Rubio said.

  • Trump says DeSantis running for president would be ‘a great act of disloyalty’

    Former President Trump said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) running for president would be “a great act of disloyalty” as he kicked off his first two major campaign events as part of his own 2024 presidential run. Trump visited New Hampshire and South Carolina, two of the first states to vote in the primary calendar,…

  • Chris Christie says Donald Trump 'can't win a general election' and GOP is finally recognizing harm of 'loser' candidates after 2022

    As Donald Trump claims he is "more committed now than I ever was," Chris Christie said the GOP is realizing the consequences of "loser" candidates.

  • Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for Putin’

    Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis said the West sending tanks to Ukraine to provide additional aid in its war with Russia “creates real problems” for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin is trying to scare the West with the Kremlin’s comments that NATO countries’ move to send tanks to Ukraine increases their “direct involvement”…

  • Trump says he is ‘more angry’ than ever as he tries to revive White House bid

    Speech to Republicans in New Hampshire as ex-president becomes first to hit the 2024 campaign trail

  • Several Of George Santos Campaign Contributors Don't Appear To Exist: Report

    Mother Jones reported being unable to locate the names or addresses listed on Santos' campaign finance filings.