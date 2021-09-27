Tunisia's political crisis threatens to deepen economic troubles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tarek Amara
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Tarek Amara

TUNIS (Reuters) - Nurse Amira Souissi celebrated when Tunisian President Kais Saied seized near total power in July promising to battle corruption, contain prices and boost state finances.

But the mother of four is now losing patience with what some Tunisians see as his lack of an economic gameplan, as opposition mounts against what his opponents call a coup.

Souissi said her salary of 1,000 dinars ($350) a month can no longer keep pace with the high cost of living, with inflation running at 6.2 percent, and it is difficult to secure a bank loan due to scarce liquidity.

"We expected prices to drop. But look, the price of a kilogram of scallops rose from 15 dinars to 19 dinars," she said at a market in the Ibn Khaldoun district of the capital.

Anger at economic stagnation, aggravated by the pandemic, helped drive apparently widespread support for Saied's July 25 intervention.

But Saied is now coming under growing pressure to tackle Tunisia's economic troubles after the political crisis endangered the democratic gains that Tunisians won in the 2011 revolution that triggered the Arab Spring protests.

Saied's intervention paused much delayed talks with the International Monetary Fund for a loan programme that was expected to unlock further economic assistance and avert a crisis in public finances.

"The situation is very critical in the economy and public finance in particular.. We have been on the verge of collapse for months," said economics analyst Moez Joudi.

"But the political crisis now and the absence of any program and a clear economic vision is really accelerating the complete collapse."

He predicted that Saied's focus on politics could turn Tunisia into another Lebanon, which is in the throes of a financial crisis that the World Bank has called one of the deepest depressions of modern history.

Three-quarters of Lebanon's population have been propelled into poverty and its local currency has lost 90% of its value in the past two years.

Saied, who sacked the prime minister, froze parliament and empowered himself to rule by decree, has yet to appoint a new government, articulate any comprehensive economic policy or say how he would finance the public deficit and debt repayments.

ECONOMIC WOES

The president's office was not available for comment on the state of the economy in the North African country. Neither were economic and financial officials.

Tunisia repaid more than $1 billion in debt this summer from foreign currency reserves, but must find about $5 billion more to finance a projected budget deficit and more loan repayments.

Saied still enjoys wide support from a public grown tired of corruption, and says he has clean hands. But political paralysis is hurting chances of turning around the economy.

A man who would only give his first name Mohamed sat at a cafe with two friends complaining that he has been unemployed for four years.

“The economic conditions are a real test for the president. The situation is bad. The president has opened a door of hope for us," he said.

"I hope he does not close it quickly, and he should avoid populism. We want to see the president attract investments and provide us with work."

The State Statistics Institute has said unemployment is at 17.8 percent, and the fiscal deficit deepened to more than 11 percent in 2020. The economy shrank 8.2 percent last year, while public debt grew to 87 percent of gross domestic product, according to the IMF.

Both the influential labour union and foreign lenders see little choice but to resume the IMF process. While Tunisia needs about four billion dinars per month to pay wages and pay off debts, the state treasury has only 544 million dinars, according to central bank data released on Monday.

Saied has said his actions are needed to address political paralysis, economic stagnation and a poor response to the pandemic. He promised to uphold rights and not be a dictator.

The president has not put any time limit on his seizure of power, but said he would appoint a committee to help draft amendments to the 2014 constitution and establish "a true democracy in which the people are truly sovereign".

Several thousand demonstrators rallied in Tunis on Sunday to protest at Saied's power grab, calling on him to step down in the biggest show of public anger since his intervention.

(Writing by Michael Georgy, Editing by William Maclean)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canada foreign minister says eyes wide open when it comes to normalizing China ties

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada's "eyes are wide open" when it comes to normalizing its relationship with China, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Sunday, two days after the release of a Huawei executive following almost three years of house arrest in Vancouver. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, flew back to China on Friday after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end a bank fraud case against her. Soon after Meng flew to China, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor - two Canadians detained by Chinese authorities just days after Meng's arrest in Vancouver in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant - were released by Beijing.

  • Taliban, ex-Afghan government dispute ends with no UN speech

    The dispute between Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers and its former government over who should speak at the United Nations' annual meeting of world leaders finally has an answer: no one. The Taliban had challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, and asked to represent the country at this year's General Assembly summit, which began Sept. 21 and ends Monday.

  • IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan; Businesses revolt

    A major component of President Joe Biden’s plan to raise revenue to pay for his trillions of dollars in new federal spending is now under fire from trade associations across the country.

  • Michael Cohen advises Mary Trump on how to make her uncle's $100 million lawsuit backfire

    Michael Cohen suggested Donald Trump's lawsuit against Mary Trump could backfire if he is forced to give a deposition.

  • Sikorsky celebrates the delivery of its first Connecticut-made high-tech heavy lift helicopter to the US Marines

    Sikorsky Aircraft gave a send-off Friday to its first Connecticut-built CH-53K heavy lift helicopter to the U.S. Marine Corps in a ceremony suitable for the massive high-tech aircraft. Nearly 100 executives and employees of the Lockheed Martin Corp. helicopter manufacturer and others celebrated in an aircraft hangar at Sikorsky’s Stratford headquarters, with the helicopter — 99 feet long and ...

  • She Bought Her Dream Home. Then a 'Sovereign Citizen' Changed the Locks.

    The official-looking letters started arriving soon after Shanetta Little bought the cute Tudor house on Ivy Street in Newark, New Jersey. Bearing a golden seal, in aureate legalistic language, the documents claimed that an obscure 18th-century treaty gave the sender rights to claim her new house as his own. She dismissed the letters as a hoax. And so it was with surprise that Little found herself in her yard on Ivy Street on a June afternoon as a police SWAT team negotiated with a man who had br

  • China's Xi warns of 'grim' Taiwan situation in letter to opposition

    The situation in the Taiwan Strait is "complex and grim", Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote in a congratulatory letter on Sunday to the newly elected leader of Taiwan's main opposition party, who has pledged to renew talks with Beijing. Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) elected as their leader on Saturday former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-opposition-partys-new-leader-pledges-renewed-talks-with-china-2021-09-25), who said he would rekindle stalled high-level contacts with China's ruling Communist Party. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military and political pressure to force the democratically ruled island to accept Chinese sovereignty, even though most Taiwanese have shown no interest in being governed by Beijing.

  • Many Republicans are rallying around Trump's false claim that infrastructure deal is 'fake'

    As the House of Representatives prepares to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal this week, House Republicans rallying against it says it's not about infrastructure at all. But the numbers don't add up.

  • DHS Whistleblower: Trump Team Wanted Us to Lie About Russia, the Border, and White Supremacy

    "They did not want the public to know that the Russians were supporting Trump," the whistleblower says

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Betsy DeVos offers veiled criticism of GOP's ongoing passion for Trump

    It appeared to be a rare GOP criticism of what amounts to something close to a cult of personality surrounding former President Donald Trump.

  • GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz said Tucker Carlson is correct about white nationalist 'replacement' conspiracy theory and called ADL racist

    Carlson said the theory, promoted by violent extremists, is "the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from faraway countries."

  • Border landowner’s 20,000-acre hunting grounds become human smugglers' paradise

    DEL RIO, Texas — Page Day is a professional outfitter who makes a living by hosting hunters on guided expeditions for deer and exotic animals on his family’s 20,000 acres of land just miles from the U.S.-Mexico border in south-central Texas.

  • It’s almost too late to honor my father and the ‘Ghost Army’

    At the tender age of 19, my father George Dramis found himself on the bluffs above Omaha Beach in the company of Gen. George Patton, Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, Gen. Omar Bradley, and Gen. Bernard Montgomery of the British Army, along with assorted brass from all branches of the military. He was a jeep driver and a radio operator, and it was sheer coincidence that he found himself elbow-to-elbow with the commanders of our Allied troops shortly after D-Day.

  • Liz Cheney flips Trump's insult on him, tweeting: 'I like Republican presidents who win re-election'

    Trump sent out a meme of Cheney and former President George W. Bush's faces morphed together after Bush announced his official support for Cheney.

  • Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

    Social Security recipients should get a major cost-of-living adjustment next year amid a steep rise in the prices of everything from gasoline and cars to bacon. See: Social Security Cost-of-Living...

  • Did China Just Steal $31 Billion From Alibaba and Tencent Shareholders?

    Both companies announced huge "common prosperity" funds this summer, each with an uncertain payoff.

  • Petition for 4th Stimulus of $2,000 Monthly Payments Reaches 2.9 Million Signatures

    A petition for monthly stimulus checks now has nearly 3 million supporters, with pressure mounting on Congress to further economic aid programs as the Delta variant delays full economic liftoff....

  • Caught on camera: Kremlin releases photos of Putin's Siberian fishing trip

    Russian President Vladimir Putin spent several days hiking and fishing in Siberia in early September, the Kremlin said on Sunday as it published pictures of the president on the holiday. A caption under one of the 20 pictures published on the Kremlin web site said the president stopped for a few days in Siberia after a working trip to Russia's Far East in early September. Several days later, in the middle of September Putin said he would have to spend "a few days" in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19.

  • Bahrain to Hike VAT After Saudi Arabia in Bid to Cut Deficit

    (Bloomberg) -- Bahrain plans to double its value-added tax to 10%, the Gulf’s highest rate after Saudi Arabia, in a bid to boost state revenue and curb one of the region’s widest budget deficits.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Gulf’s smallest economy is seekin