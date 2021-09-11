Tunisia's President Saied indicates he will amend constitution

FILE PHOTO: Tunisian President Kais Saied takes the oath of office in Tunis
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tarek Amara and Angus McDowall
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Tarek Amara and Angus McDowall

TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Saturday indicated he was preparing to change the country's constitution, but said he would only do so using existing constitutional means, seven weeks after he seized powers in moves his foes called a coup.

The comments represented his clearest statement yet about what he intends to do next, having sworn there was "no going back" to the situation in the North African nation before his intervention on July 25.

Speaking live on television in a central Tunis boulevard, Saied said he respected the 2014 democratic constitution but that it was not eternal and could be amended.

"Amendments must be made within the framework of the constitution," he told the Sky News Arabia channel and Tunisian state television.

One of Saied's advisers told Reuters on Thursday the president was planning to suspend the constitution and offer an amended version via a referendum, prompting opposition from political parties and the powerful UGTT labour union.

Anxiety has been growing, both internally and among Western democracies that have supported Tunisia's public finances, over Saied's intentions since his July 25 announcement that he was sacking the prime minister and suspending parliament.

The former constitutional law professor justified those moves by citing emergency measures in the constitution that his critics and many legal scholars said did not support his intervention.

Though he indefinitely extended the measures after a month, he has yet to appoint a new government or make any clear declaration of his long-term intentions, as Tunisia struggles to confront a rolling economic crisis.

Saied also said on Saturday he was close to naming a new government. Ambassadors from the Group of Seven advanced economies this week urged him to quickly do so and return to "a constitutional order, in which an elected parliament plays a significant role."

INTERVENTION

Saied's intervention drew widespread support after years of political paralysis, but it has thrust Tunisia into crisis a decade after it threw off autocracy and embraced democracy in the revolution that triggered the Arab Spring.

Political leaders have complained about the constitution since it was agreed in 2014, calling for it to be changed to either a more directly presidential, or a more directly parliamentary, system.

Article 144 of the constitution says an amendment to the document can only be put to a referendum if it has already been approved by two-thirds of the parliament, an institution Saied last month called "a danger to the state".

The current parliament was elected in 2019, a week after Saied was elected. He does not have the power to dissolve it and call new elections, but some of the parties in the deeply fragmented chamber have indicated they could do so themselves.

The moderate Islamist Ennahda, the biggest party in parliament with a quarter of the seats, has accused Saied of carrying out a coup and on Saturday said deviating from the constitution would mean a retreat from democracy.

The UGTT, the main labor union in Tunisia, also on Saturday signalled it opposed the idea of suspending the constitution and called instead for new parliamentary elections - a route Saied may now be considering.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara and Nayera AbdallahWriting by Angus McDowallEditing by Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • America mourns as leaders and families mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

    Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and George W Bush join mourners in ceremonies in New York, Pennsylvania and at Pentagon People mourn at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, in Manhattan. Photograph: Mike Segar/AFP/Getty Images Some wept. Some held photos of loved ones At 8.46am, precisely two decades after a passenger plane became a new and deadly weapon here, all fell silent in remembrance. Families of the victims gathered at the 9/11 memorial plaza in New York on Sat

  • UN chief: World is at `pivotal moment' and must avert crises

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a dire warning that the world is moving in the wrong direction and faces “a pivotal moment” where continuing business as usual could lead to a breakdown of global order and a future of perpetual crisis. The U.N. chief said the world’s nations and people must reverse today’s dangerous trends and choose “the breakthrough scenario.” Guterres said this “paralysis” extends far beyond COVID-19 to the failures to tackle the climate crisis and “our suicidal war on nature and the collapse of biodiversity,” the “unchecked inequality” undermining the cohesion of societies, and technology’s advances “without guard rails to protect us from its unforeseen consequences.”

  • New capsule installed within pedestal where Lee statue stood

    Workers at the site in Virginia's capital where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was taken down this week installed a new time capsule Saturday within the statue's massive pedestal, after efforts to locate an 1887 capsule were suspended. The capsule's installation, which a state government official confirmed was completed Saturday morning, contains remembrances of current events, including those related to COVID-19 and protests over racial injustice. It was demonstrations last year over racism and police brutality nationwide — including in Richmond — following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis that led Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to order the removal of the enormous Lee statue.

  • Trump Spanked for Absence From 9/11 Memorial Services: ‘Ceremony Isn’t About Him, So Why Bother’

    Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Appeal For Questions To Ask His Dad Goes Exactly How You’d Think

    Donald Trump's son called for topics to talk about with his father during their 9/11 boxing commentary gig. He received some critical responses.

  • Missouri GOP lawmaker suggests Lincoln Memorial should come down after Robert E. Lee statue is removed in Richmond

    "If we insist on tearing down statues of reprehensible people, let's at least be fair and balanced about it," this Missouri Republican said.

  • Every officer in Missouri city police department resigns

    A small Missouri town lost its police chief and all the officers in the department after they abruptly announced their resignations.

  • Several of Donald Trump's vivid memories of 9/11 lack evidence and don't hold up to scrutiny

    A psychiatrist coined the term "9/11 sign" to refer to those who lied about the event to garner sympathy.

  • A secretive Pentagon program that started on Trump's last day in office just ended. The mystery has not.

    WASHINGTON - A Pentagon program that delegated management of a huge swath of the internet to a Florida company in January - just minutes before President Donald Trump left office - has ended as mysteriously as it began, with the Defense Department this week retaking control of 175 million IP addresses. The program had drawn scrutiny because of its unusual timing, starting amid a politically charged changeover of federal power, and because of its enormous scale. At its peak, the company, Global R

  • Senate Democratic leader stripped of committee chair. Miami Republican takes spot.

    Senate President Wilton Simpson on Thursday removed Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Lauren Book from a chairmanship role, a change that comes less than two weeks before the start of legislative committee hearings.

  • U.S. pulls missile defenses in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks

    Prince Sultan Air Base, some 70 miles southeast of Riyadh, has hosted several thousand U.S. troops since a 2019 missile-and-drone attack on the heart of the kingdom’s oil production.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene rants against 'weak and moderate' Republican colleagues and their failure to stop 'Dictator Joe Biden'

    The Georgia lawmaker said that her GOP colleagues need to get their "asses in gear" and impeach President Joe Biden to win elections.

  • GOP Senate Candidate Flips Out At Vaccine Mandates In 'Deeply Offensive' Video

    Ohio Republican Josh Mandel's cornfield rant about tyranny and the Gestapo was condemned as "beyond the pale" by Jewish advocacy groups.

  • House Ways and Means Committee Approves Medicare Expansion

    The House Ways and Means Committee voted on Friday to advance a measure expanding Medicare coverage to include vision, hearing and dental care. Under the plan, vision benefits would begin in 2022 and hearing would be added in 2023 while dental coverage would start in 2028. The 24-19 vote to send the measure to the House Budget Committee fell almost entirely along party lines, with Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) joining Republicans in voting against it. Murphy, a leader of the fiscally conservative

  • Trump hits Biden, vows 'America will be made great again' in 9/11 remembrance

    Former President Donald Trump commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by sharply criticizing President Joe Biden for his withdrawal from Afghanistan and assuring that "America will be made great again."

  • Here’s Why Joe Manchin Is Always Dumping on Other Democrats

    Photo illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhat the hell is Joe Manchin doing?!On the latest episode of The New Abnormal, Max Rose, who served in Afghanistan and won a term in Congress as a Democrat representing a red district in Staten Island and Brooklyn, explains where Manchin is coming from. “There’s not another Democrat who could win that seat”—and without it Mitch McConnell is running the Senate, Rose says.Still, Rose warns host Molly Jong-Fast against people “confusing talking points with

  • Court rules for Florida governor, reinstates ban on mask mandates in state's schools

    The decision by the First District Court of Appeals reverses a previous ruling by a Florida district court judge who found in a lawsuit brought by parents that the state did not have authority to ban the face-covering mandates. "No surprise here - the 1st DCA has restored the right of parents to make the best decisions for their children," DeSantis wrote on Twitter.

  • CNN's Jake Tapper Attacks Joe Biden For 'Scolding' The Unvaccinated

    The president should be going after the "liars" and not "the people being lied to," said Tapper.

  • 'Un-American': Fox News Ripped After Host Lavishes Praise On Kim Jong Un's Body

    "He does look good!" gushed Rachel Campos-Duffy. "He looks better than our president!"

  • Even the ‘Loose Change’ 9/11 Truthers Think MAGA Conspiracies Are Nuts

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyKorey Rowe was climbing into the car to report for Army basic training when his best friend stopped him. “He was kind of like, ‘Dude, what are you doing?’” Rowe recalled. “I was like, ‘Don’t worry, man. There's not going to be a war.’”It was late August 2001. By the end of the year, Rowe was in Afghanistan. Later, he was deployed to Iraq.“As I traveled from the southern border through Iraq, watching innocent people die who had nothing to do with