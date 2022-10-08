Tunkhannock man arraigned on felony drug trafficking charges

Oct. 8—WILKES-BARRE — A Tunkhannock man was arraigned Thursday on felony drug trafficking offenses after Wilkes-Barre police discovered a large amount of fentanyl, heroin and contraband in a hotel room.

Austin K. Hoskins, 27, of Morio Drive, was charged with four counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. Hoskins was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail.

Police allegedly found the illegal drugs inside a hotel room on Kidder Street on Sept. 6.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the hotel for a report a woman was making threats with a knife.

As officers arrived, Hoskins and several others were exiting a room. They told officers a woman had a knife but left.

Police said a backpack was located in the room as Hoskins and others did not claim ownership.

Officers opened the bag that revealed several pipes used to smoke crack cocaine, packets of fentanyl and heroin, and crack cocaine.

After the illegal drugs were found, Hoskins claimed the backpack belonged to him, the complaint says.

Hoskins consented to a search of the room he rented under his name.

During the search, officers found another bag inside a nightstand that contained packets of fentanyl and heroin, pipes, marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription pills, according to the criminal.

Police in the complaint say a total of 132 packets of fentanyl and heroin, 47 prescription pills, three bags of marijuana, three bags of crack cocaine, two bags of methamphetamine, five pipes and empty bags were found in the two backpacks.