Tunnel Hill man charged with concealing death

Aug. 17—A bond hearing and probation preliminary hearing for a Tunnel Hill man charged with concealing the death of another have been moved to Friday, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.

Andrew Issac Connor, 19, was charged Friday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and concealing the death of another.

In a statement, the GBI said on Thursday it began a "missing persons investigation at the request of the Adairsville Police Department. David Casler-Tyrrell was reported missing by a family member after Mr. Casler-Tyrrell did not return home from his job in Whitfield County, Georgia. The investigation revealed that Mr. Casler-Tyrrell was the victim of foul play that occurred in Whitfield County and resulted in his death."

The statement did not indicate how Casler-Tyrrell died or where his body was found.

The statement said Connor was arrested the next day.

"There are three individuals involved in this," said Poston. "(A second), Darious Knight, is being represented by the public defender and I know they were going to move him to Friday to let additional warrants catch up."

Poston said Knight was also on the court calendar Tuesday "for a drug charge and probation violation, but not for the concealing death charge. I'm not sure if that warrant has been done yet but should be done by today (Tuesday). Connor did not have an attorney as of (Monday). Not sure if he's hiring one or will get conflict counsel from the Public Defender's Office. He also had a probation warrant that was catching up to him."

Poston said the third person is Christopher Napoleon Barrett II, who is in custody in McMinn County, Tennessee. Poston said he expected a murder warrant to be issued Tuesday.

"Then it will depend on whether or not he waives extradition as to how quickly we get him back here," he said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the GBI at (706) 624-1424. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.