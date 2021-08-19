Tunnel Hill man charged with obstruction after missing man found dead in Whitfield County

Aug. 19—Andrew Issac Connor, 19, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was charged with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and concealing the death of another on Friday after the body of a missing Adairsville man was found in Whitfield County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was first called to look into the disappearance of David Casler-Tyrrell by the Adairsville Police Department after he was reported missing by his family last Thursday. When family reported his disappearance to police, they said Casler-Tyrrell had not returned home from his job in Whitfield County after work that evening.

In a statement, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the investigation revealed Casler-Tyrrell was the victim of foul play that occurred in Whitfield County and resulted in his death.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no information has been released about how Casler-Tyrrell died or where his body was found.

Connor was arrested in the early hours of last Friday. He is now in the Whitfield County Jail awaiting a bond hearing and probation a preliminary hearing set for this Friday.

District Attorney Bert Poston did not return calls made Wednesday seeking comment on whether other people were involved in the incident.

If you have information about Casler-Tyrrell's death, contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 706-624-1424, submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-597-8477, or visit gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

Contact Kelcey Caulder at kcaulder@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6327. Follow her on Twitter @kelceycaulder.