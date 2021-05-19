Tunnel Hill man charged with sexual exploitation of children

May 19—A Tunnel Hill man has been charged with sexual exploitation of children following a search of his home Thursday by multiple agencies.

"The GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) Region One office, the (U.S.) Department of Homeland Security and the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on the residence of Curtis Eugene Cowart for the possession and distribution of child pornography," said Joe Montgomery, special agent in charge of the GBI's Calhoun office, in a statement. "During the search, child pornography was located and Cowart was arrested and transported to the Whitfield County jail. Cowart was charged with sexual exploitation of children."

Cowart, 48, of 313 Summer Road, was released from jail on Sunday on a $25,000 bond, according to a jail employee.

Montgomery declined to answer further questions, saying this is "still an active and open investigation."