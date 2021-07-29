Tunnel Hill man, Crandall woman dead after high-speed police chase in Whitfield County

Jul. 29—A Tunnel Hill, Georgia, man and his passenger died Monday afternoon when the vehicle they were riding in crashed near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Shugart Road in Dalton following a high-speed police chase.

The Whitfield County narcotics unit asked for assistance from the Tunnel Hill Police Department on a traffic stop involving a 2002 Volkswagen Beetle at around 3 p.m., according to a news release from Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood. The police said they had information that the driver of the vehicle, Kaleb Marshall Brown, 26, was distributing methamphetamine, was a felon in possession of a handgun and had an active felony warrant for aggravated assault out of Tennessee.

Brown was traveling south in the right turning lane on U.S. 41 when police attempted to stop him and he fled from a marked Tunnel Hill Police Department officer. That officer and a sheriff's office deputy pursued the car. Chitwood said the Tunnel Hill officer performed a PIT maneuver on Brown's car. The PIT maneuver, or precision immobilization technique, is a tactic in which a pursuing officer uses his or her cruiser to push the fleeing vehicle's rear end sideways with the nose of the cruiser, sending the suspect's vehicle into a spin.

"Brown was able to recover from the maneuver and continued to flee from the officers," Chitwood said. "As Brown approached the intersection of Highway 41 and Shugart Road, at a high rate of speed, Brown lost control of his vehicle and made contact with several vehicles to include a tractor-trailer."

Both Brown and his passenger, Christy Leigh Lawing, 27, of Crandall, Georgia, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The state patrol's report is not finished, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Tunnel Hill police declined to answer questions related to the incident.

An online fundraiser to help pay for Lawing's funeral expenses was started shortly after news of the crash became public. The fundraiser, posted on GoFundMe by Meggan Elder, a cousin of Lawing's, hopes to collect up to $6,000 to help the family with expenses following her death.

"Christy leaves behind her three children. We are all shocked by this loss Christy will be deeply missed. We want to give her the memorial she deserves, to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes."

Elder declined to comment on anything related to the crash, citing the ongoing investigation.

