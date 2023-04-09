Tunneling heist nabs $500,000 in iPhones from Apple Store, Washington police say

Employees of an Apple Store in Lynnwood arrived at work to find a hole in a wall and hundreds of iPhones worth $500,000 missing, Washington police reported.

Employees discovered the theft, which took place the night before, at Alderwood Mall on Monday, April 3, Lynnwood police said on Twitter.

Thieves emptied an entire wall of 436 iPhones along with other merchandise totaling more than $500,000, police said. No arrests have been made.

Eric Marks, retail manager for Seattle Coffee Gear, told KOMO that thieves gained access to the Apple Store by cutting a hole in the bathroom wall of his company’s shop next door.

Lynnwood is a city of 41,000 people about 15 miles north of Seattle.

Man holds woman hostage in apartment, forces her to clean up own blood, WA cops say

Fisherman dives into lake to save kayaker and never resurfaces, Washington cops say

Human bones in forested area solve mystery of man who vanished in 2021, Oregon cops say