Tunneling under ships
The Zhatay Shipyard exists on the Lena River in Russia. It's here that workers brave temperatures of minus 43 degrees Fahrenheit to burrow beneath the ice and make repairs normally below the waterline.
The Zhatay Shipyard exists on the Lena River in Russia. It's here that workers brave temperatures of minus 43 degrees Fahrenheit to burrow beneath the ice and make repairs normally below the waterline.
A man took his 11-year-old grandson fishing at a South Miami-Dade canal over the weekend. But he didn’t use the typical squirmy bait on a hook. Nor were they looking for dinner.
As the Tom Brady tributes came in following the quarterback's retirement Tuesday, Shaquille O'Neal weighed in with a very different take.
“It’s going to be a very impactful storm,” said Sam Lashley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
Patrons at the restaurant were shown throwing chairs, high-chairs and tables.
The film appeared to make a nod to Kim's weight loss as well, noting that his body has "completely withered away."
Brian Flores, fired last month as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has sued the National Football League and each of its franchises for racial discrimination. Why it matters: The NFL for decades has been criticized for its paucity of Black coaches, and now Flores plans to hold the league's feet to the legal fire.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. What the lawsuit says: "Mr. Flores has determined that the only way to effectuate real change is through the
"From that day forward, I was cast out. The teachers glared at me, shaking their heads and whispering under their breath. None of the kids would play with me."
Winter Storm Landon is expected to bring hazardous, perhaps impossible, driving conditions to northern Ohio Thursday with 8 to 18 inches of snow.
The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback took flak for lighthearted swagger after he led his team to a win over Kansas City and a berth in the Super Bowl.
Donald Trump said "the quiet part out loud" over and over again in the CNN anchor's review of the former president's Texas event.
"Beyond Grateful and Love You All."
Andrew Whitworth ripped Joe Staley on Instagram for a tweet that he called "embarrassing for our game"
With a speed of 2600 mph, Space Transportation's aircraft is designed for suborbital flight, or city-to-city travel anywhere in the world.
The actress stuns in her latest Instagram post showcasing her trim body and beige bikini.
This is too good. Nicely done, Jets.
"Our dog knows he's not allowed in the baby room... Look at the joy he gets from thinking he's getting away with something..."
The Ruby Parure Tiara dates back to the 1804 coronation of Napoleon Bonaparte at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris
HBOIn 2022, it’s well established that television doesn’t need to be good in order to sustain our attention. The “guilty pleasure” of consuming reality television and soap operas has proved as much. Plus, with the experience of live-tweeting and meme-sharing, it’s never been more fun to bond over abhorrent writing, spot errors in continuity, and roast annoying characters. Just look at the discourse around HBO Max’s And Just Like That… and the internet’s response to Che Diaz or the streaming plat
Diners can be seen throwing punches --- and high chairs --- during the Bensalem, Pa. restaurant riot