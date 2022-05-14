Tunnell Elementary School locked down due to nearby stolen vehicle investigation

May 13—Tunnell Elementary School in Santa Maria was locked down Friday for approximately an hour due to a nearby police investigation into a reported stolen vehicle, according to officials.

The lockdown was reported at about noon at the school located in the 1200 block of Dena Way and lifted at about 1 p.m., according to Maggie White, a spokeswoman for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

White said the Santa Maria Police Department told the school to lock down due to "something in the neighborhood" and would let the school know when it was safe to reopen.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter was reported over the area of the school, according to FlightAware.com.

One person was detained, although the main suspect was not apprehended, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Kline, adding that officers are still investigating the incident.

No further information was released.