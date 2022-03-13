Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer-involved shooting

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported an officer-involved shooting occurred Saturday night but as of Sunday morning has released little information about it.

About 7:20 p.m., deputies responded to the area of the Twain Harte 7-Eleven store on a report of a vehicle crashing into a building.

The vehicle left the scene, and the driver led deputies on a pursuit of about eight miles to the area of Edgemont Acres Road in Sonora, where an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday morning, a spokeswoman for the office would not say if the person shot was a deputy, another law enforcement officer, the driver who fled or someone else.

The Sheriff’s Office also did not say if the shooting caused serious injury or death.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.