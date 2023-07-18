Unsolved Tupac murder case: Police search Nevada home in investigation's latest development

Nearly 27 years after Tupac Shakur was murdered, police are still investigating his death. (Photo: Getty Images)

Maybe Tupac Shakur’s killer will be pegged someday after all.

In a stunning new development, police in Las Vegas have signaled that the long-dormant case involving the 1996 shooting death of the beloved rap star is still alive and active with confirmation that a home was searched in Henderson, Nev. on Monday night.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2013 as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement obtained by Yahoo Entertainment. “We have no further comment at this time.”

The department’s Lt. Jason Johansson did provide further comment to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, telling the outlet, “It has been a while [since Shakur’s 1996 murder]. It’s a case that’s gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that.”

Where the case stands

Indeed, no arrests were ever made and publicly revealed updates in the case have been next to zilch in recent years.

There were few promising signs from the get-go. Just one year after the shooting, LVMPD Sgt. Kevin Manning, who headed the investigation, told the Las Vegas Sun there was so little evidence and so few witnesses willing to speak that the case “may never be solved.” Various conspiracy theories have been spun over the years related to the rap icon's death.

A shooting that rocked the rap world

Shakur was shot on Sept. 7, 1996 while in Las Vegas where he attended a Mike Tyson boxing fight at the MGM Grand with Death Row Records founder Suge Knight. After being involved in a scuffle in the hotel casino’s lobby, Shakur was just blocks off the Las Vegas Strip in a convoy en route to Knight’s Death Row nightclub when the black BMW Knight was driving was fired on by someone in a white Cadillac. Shakur was struck four times, including twice in the chest. He died six days later on Sept. 13, 1996 at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, after his mother, Afeni Shakur, consented to have him taken off of life support.

Tupac Shakur was shot and killed off the Las Vegas strip in September 1996 at the age of 25. (Photo: Getty Images)

The investigation

In 2002, a two-part investigative report from the Los Angeles Times’s Chuck Philips alleged the killer was Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, a Compton Southside Crip gang member who had been attacked by Shakur a few hours earlier. “When he ran across the lobby of that casino and slugged another gang member, he signed his own death warrant,” said former Los Angeles Police Department Det. Greg Kading, who led a task force to investigate the murder of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. (aka Biggie, born Christopher Wallace). Las Vegas police, however, only interviewed Anderson once, and he was killed in an unrelated gang shooting two years later.

Biggie and Tupac were involved in an ugly public feud known as Hip Hop’s “East Coast-West Coast beef” at the time, and Wallace was gunned down in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997 in a killing that has long been linked to Shakur’s death. Philips’s year-long investigation also incriminated Biggie, alleging that Wallace promised the Southside Crips $1 million to murder Shakur and even supplied the gun used in the killing.

Shakur was 25. Wallace was 24.