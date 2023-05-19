The Late Tupac Shakur Is Being Honored With a Street Name in Oakland

Tupac Shakur definitely felt that California love, and now the city of Oakland is paying tribute to the late icon.

Earlier this week, the city council unanimously voted to rename a section of MacArthur Boulevard—between Grand Avenue and Van Buren Avenue—Tupac Shakur Way. (MacArthur Boulevard will keep its name.)

More from Robb Report

The rapper, who was born in Harlem in New York City, once lived on this stretch of Oakland in the early 1990s. “When I got to Oakland, that’s when I learned the Game,” he once said in a 1993 interview. “I give all my love to Oakland, if I’ma claim somewhere, I’ma claim Oakland.”

According to NBC News, the Tupac Shakur Foundation will pay for the commemorative signs and plaques signaling the change. The Oakland City Council has not yet provided a timeline for the official renaming.

The legislation says the new street name is a reminder of Shakur’s “contributions to Oakland and our communities through the celebration of art and culture as an awakening tool towards changes in society.” The mayor of Oakland previously declared that the musician’s birthday (June 16) will be known as Tupac Shakur Day for his contributions to the community.

Shakur’s family celebrated his legacy last year by opening up a pop-up restaurant in California. The Powamekka Café in Los Angeles was opened by his estate on June 16, 2022.

Also last year, an unpublished booklet of haikus written and illustrated by Shakur went up for auction at Sotheby’s. He created the literary gem when he was just 11 years old as a gift for his godfather and Black Panther activist, Jamal Joseph. (It is also dedicated to three other Black Panther members: Chui Ferguson-El, Sekou Odinga, and Bilal Sunni Ali.) It was expected to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000.

Story continues

The rapper died in 1996 at the age of 25 due to a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.