Tupac Shakur – update: Las Vegas police execute search warrant at Henderson home over unsolved 1996 murder
Las Vegas police confirmed Tuesday (18 July) that it has issued a search warrant in connection with the unsolved murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.
Shakur (also known by his stage name 2Pac) was fatally shot in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in the Nevada city; he was 25.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told The Associated Press that a search warrant was executed for a home in the nearby city of Henderson. Police made entry into the home on 17 July; however, no further details on the search have been made available at this time.
No arrests have ever been made in the case.
Shakur had attended a boxing match with the now-incarcerated record executive Suge Knight in Vegas when a car pulled up alongside theirs on Las Vegas Boulevard and opened fire.
The rapper was struck four times in the shooting and died six days later from internal bleeding.
How did Tupac die?
New details emerge on late-night search
16:00 , Megan Sheets
While authorities have remained tight-lipped about the search warrant, sources did provide a few details to ABC News.
The sources said the search at a home in Henderson, Nevada, took place at about 10pm local time on Monday.
The scene was described as loud and bright with bullhorns and lights.
Investigators were reportedly seeking items including computers and articles about Tupac and his death.
The evidence collected is set to be presented to a grand jury in Las Vegas, the outlet reported.
15:00 , Rachel Sharp
On 7 September 1996, Shakur attended a boxing bout between his friend Mike Tyson and Bruce Sheldon at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.
After the fight, Shakur attacked Los Angeles Crip gang member Orlando Anderson in the lobby of the hotel to avenge a recent beating of one of his bodyguards, who was affiliated with the rival Bloods street gang.
The assault was captured on the hotel’s security cameras.
According to Chuck Philip’s investigation, Anderson plotted with other gang members that night to immediately retaliate.
The gang members reportedly received a payment of $1m and the gun used in the shooting from Notorious BIG, whose record label Bad Boy Entertainment was embroiled in a war of words with Shakur’s Death Row label.
Three hours later at about 11pm, Shakur and record impresario Suge Knight were driving in a black BMW when they stopped at traffic lights on Las Vegas Boulevard.
As they chatted to fans, a white Cadillac pulled up alongside them and an occupant armed with a semiautomatic fired several shots, striking the hip hop star four times as he sat in the passenger seat.
Shakur died in hospital six days later from internal bleeding.
Who is Tupac Shakur?
14:00 , Rachel Sharp
Lesane Parish Crooks was born in East Harlem, New York, in 1971, the son of active members of the Black Panthers. He was renamed Tupac Amaru Shakur, taking his mother’s maiden name, at the age of one.
Shakur moved to Baltimore with his mother in 1984, and studied acting, poetry and jazz at the Baltimore School for the Arts.
His family relocated to Marin City, California, in 1988, and he began recording music under the stage name MC New York, according to a fan site.
Shakur signed to Interscope Records and released his first album, 2Pacalypse Now, in 1991.
The critically-acclaimed debut focused on themes of gang violence and police corruption, drawing a rebuke from then vice president Dan Quayle, according to an official biography.
He went on to release best-selling albums Strictly For My N.I.G.G.A.Z, Thug Life: Volume 1, Me Against the World and All Eyez on Me between 1993 and September 1996.
During this period, he also achieved plaudits for his acting in movies Poetic Justice, Gridlock’d and Gang Related.
Shakur had numerous run-ins with police. In 1993, he was charged with aggravated assault for the shootings of two off-duty police officers in Atlanta. The charges were later dropped, and Shakur settled civil lawsuits with both officers.
He and two friends were ambushed at Quad Studios in Times Square in November 1994, with Shakur being shot five times after trying to fight off the attackers.
He would later claim in an interview that he had been set up by Sean Coombs, better known as Puff Daddy, and the Notorious BIG.
The ensuing claims and counter-claims sparked the bitter East Coast-West Coast hip hop feud.
In December 1994, Shakur was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse and later sentenced to 18 months to 4.5 years in prison.
He served eight months in prison before he was released in 1995, pending an appeal.
Tupa Shakur’s short career in numbers
13:00 , Graeme Massie
His professional career only lasted five years, but according to The Associated Press Shakur secured 21 Billboard Hot 100s, including top 10 hits Dear Mama and Old School in 1995, and his best-known track, 1996’s How Do U Want It/California Love featuring K-Ci and JoJo.
According to entertainment data company Luminate, Shakur has sold 33 million albums, 41 million when including track sales and streaming equivalents. The rapper’s on-demand video and audio streams total 10.1 billion.
Rapper inducted to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017
12:00 , Rachel Sharp
Las Vegas police raided a home in connection with Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder. Why is it happening now?
11:00 , Rachel Sharp
Twenty seven years after Tupac Shakur was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas strip, police have executed a search warrant in connection with the rapper’s unsolved murder.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it had raided a property in Henderson, a city 15 miles southeast of the gambling mecca, on Monday 17 July as part of an ongoing investigation into Shakur’s murder.
A spokesman told the Associated Press they could not provide any further details about the bombshell development in one of the most notorious unsolved murders in US history.
Here’s what we know so far:
Why did police raided a home in connection with Tupac’s murder?
Hologram Tupac appeared at 2012 Coachella with Snoop Dogg
09:01 , Graeme Massie
Tupac Shakur in murals
07:11 , Graeme Massie
03:04 , Graeme Massie
Tupac Shakur’s tragic death
Tuesday 18 July 2023 23:55 , Graeme Massie
Who was Orlando Anderson?
Tuesday 18 July 2023 23:23 , Graeme Massie
Las Vegas police have previously investigated reputed gang member, Orlando Anderson, for the shooting, according to The Los Angeles Times.
Anderson was shot and killed in a drug-related gunfight at a car wash in Compton, California, in May 1998.
Investigators believe that on the night of Shakur’s killing, Anderson was involved in a physical altercation with the rapper, Suge Knight and his bodyguards.
Anderson, 21, was a member of the Southside Crips, while Shakur and Knight were affiliated with a rival Compton gang, the Mob Piru Bloods.
LVMPD statement on search in Henderson
Tuesday 18 July 2023 22:38 , Graeme Massie
“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. We will have no further comment at this time.”
Police in Nevada search home in Tupac Murder probe
Tuesday 18 July 2023 22:25 , Graeme Massie
Development comes a month after unveiling of star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Tuesday 18 July 2023 22:13 , Graeme Massie
Tupac Shakur live blog
Tuesday 18 July 2023 22:02 , Graeme Massie
Welcome to a live blog covering the execution of a search warrant by Las Vegas police.