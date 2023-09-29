Tupac Shakur: Man arrested in connection with rapper's murder in 1996

Tupac Shakur was 25 when he was shot and killed

Las Vegas police have reportedly arrested a man in connection with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly three decades ago.

The hip-hop legend was shot four times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996. The identity of his killer is still a mystery.

On Friday Las Vegas police arrested a man over his death, according to sources speaking to AP news agency.

A police press conference is expected soon.

He died, aged 25, on 13 September 1996, a week after he was shot four times in his car while waiting at a red light.

In a separate report, ABC News cited a senior law official confirming a suspect had been arrested in connection with the murder of Shakur and that charges would be announced on Friday afternoon.

The development comes after Las Vegas police in July searched an alleged gang member's home for evidence over Shakur's death.

The death of the rapper, one of the most acclaimed in hip-hop, has inspired several documentaries.

Radio host Mike Muse, responding to news of the arrest, told ABC News: "Tupac was a prolific rapper, poet, actor... his lyrics today still serve such a blueprint to culture and society.

"This is why his death has always loomed over us for so long; over what actually happened to him."

Shakur, whose stage name was stylised as 2Pac, released his debut album in 1991.

He sold more than 75 million records worldwide, enjoying chart success with hits including California Love, All Eyez On Me and Changes.

In June this year the rapper received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.