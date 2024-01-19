Tupac Shakur murder: ‘Keffe D’ ditches public defenders for Las Vegas private attorney

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of ordering the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur ditched his public defenders Thursday and hired a private attorney, records indicated.

Records show Davis hired attorney Carl Arnold, a Las Vegas-based criminal defense attorney.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60, near his Henderson home in September following a grand jury indictment on a murder charge. He has remained at the Clark County Detention Center since.

In court last week, the two public defenders then-representing Davis said their client was “not a danger to the community or a flight risk.” Judge Carli Kierny then set Davis’ bail at $750,000.

Over the past several years, Davis wrote a book and did several interviews where he said he was in the car with the person who shot Shakur and record executive Suge Knight near the Las Vegas Strip in September 1996. Shakur died six days later from his injuries.

While arguing for Kierny to set bail, Davis’ public defenders said his statements about the killing were for “entertainment purposes.”

Duane “Keffe D” Davis appears in court Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Davis has been charged with killing Tupac Shakur in 1996. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)

In court paperwork filed before in December, prosecutors allege Davis called his wife and son on Oct. 9, with Davis’ son telling him, “Around the city, they talking about it’s a green light on our side.” The call came after the state provided a deputy public defender with a list of cooperating witnesses, which the public defender, who was not even appointed to the case, then provided to Davis and his son, documents said.

Prosecutors said the call indicated Davis was threatening witnesses from jail. Davis’ then-attorneys said he had not threatened anyone in jail phone calls provided to prosecutors.

A status check in the case was scheduled for Feb. 20. If Davis comes up with the money to post bail, Kierny ordered he must attend a source hearing first.

