Tupac Shakur murder suspect Duane Davis faces court - live

The man accused of fatally shooting rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996 is set to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom on Thursday for his arraignment.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested at the end of September outside of his home and charged with murder.

For years, Mr Davis had publicly stated he was at the scene of the crime in 1996. He said he was in the front seat of the white Cadillac that pulled up alongside Shakur and fired gunshots.

Shakur was shot four times and eventually died from his injuries at just 25 years old.

Investigators had known about Mr Davis from early on, and he was eventually described as being the ringleader

Mr Davis, 60, was supposed to be arraigned in early October but the judge postponed it because he was unable to obtain a lawyer for his first one.

Now, Mr Davis is being represented by the well-known attorney Ross Goodman who has represented mobsters, athletes and other famous clients according to The Associated Press.

Attorney Ross Goodman told The Associated Press Wednesday he’ll appear in Duane “Keffe D” Davis‘ defense against accusations that Davis orchestrated the drive-by killing of the rap music icon. Davis won’t immediately enter a plea, Goodman said, he’ll seek another two weeks to confirm that he’ll be hired for Davis’ case.

Goodman is a son of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and current Mayor Carolyn Goodman . As a lawyer for more than two decades, he has handled a range of high-profile cases including a plea deal in August with which former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette resolved a felony gun charge by pleading guilty to two misdemeanors.

His father, Oscar Goodman, is a lawyer who represented mob figures including the ill-fated Anthony “Tony the Ant” Spilotro before serving three terms as mayor. He was famous for making public appearances with a martini in hand and a showgirl on each arm.

Arraignment expected to occur at 9am PT

Duane “Keefe D” Davis is expected to be arraigned today at 9am PT / 12pm ET in Clark County, Nevada.

This is the second time Mr Davis will face a potential arraignment. The first time his arraignment was postponed because he appeared without a lawyer.

Now Mr Davis will be represented by well-known attorney Ross Goodman.

Twenty-seven years after Tupac Shakur was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas strip, an alleged gang leader was arrested on 29 September and charged with the hip-hop legend’s murder.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Duane “Keefe D” Davis was the leader of a plot by the Southside Compton Crips gang to kill Tupac, after the rapper and his entourage fought a member of the gang following a Mike Tyson fight on 7 September 1996.

Bevan Hurley reports:

