Tupac relative says the Trump campaign was 'clearly disrespectful' to leave a ticket for the late rapper at the vice-presidential debate

President Donald Trump's campaign left a ticket for Tupac at Wednesday night's vice-presidential debate, according to the New York Post.
The dig came after a recent interview in which Sen. Kamala Harris said Tupac was the "best rapper alive."
Mopreme Shakur, Tupac's stepbrother, told TMZ that the invitation by the Trump campaign was "clearly disrespectful" to the late rapper's loved ones.
In an interview with Angela Rye last month, Harris was asked who she thought was "the best rapper alive."
"Tupac," the Democratic vice-presidential nominee responded, chuckling after she realized her error.
The Trump campaign's senior adviser Jason Miller confirmed that a ticket was left for the '90s rapper at the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Harris, the New York Post reported.
"I can confirm that we have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur, who as we know is Sen. Harris' favorite rapper alive," Miller told journalists during a conference call. "I don't know if he shows up. I'm personally more of a Biggie fan if he's still alive, but we will have a ticket waiting for Mr. Shakur."
One of Tupac's family members told TMZ that the Trump campaign "was clearly disrespectful" to the late rapper's loved ones with the invitation.
"We should know Trump's lack of respect for the Black and brown community," Mopreme Shakur, Tupac's stepbrother, told TMZ.
