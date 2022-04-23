Tupelo bank robbery suspect waives preliminary hearing

Apr. 22—TUPELO — A man accused of robbing a downtown Tupelo bank earlier this month will have to wait a little longer to learn his immediate fate.

In paperwork filed early Friday morning, Jasper Michael Wagner, 56, of Tupelo, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jane Virden. The proceeding would have determined if the government would revoke his supervised release and send him to a federal prison.

After serving about 10 years in prison for robbing three banks in December 2010, Wagner was released in December. As part of the supervised release — commonly called probation — he was told he could not break the law or leave the area for five years. Robbing the Community Bank branch on West Main Street on April 6 and fleeing the state would violate the plea agreement.

By waiving his right to a preliminary hearing, Wagner could be forced to sit in the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford until an actual hearing can be held. That court date would most likely be before U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mills, who originally sentenced Wagner in June 2013 to 130 months in prison, plus 5 years of supervised release as well as more than $14,000 in restitution.

If the court revokes Wagner's supervised release, he would return to a federal prison to serve the remainder of his probation. It would not affect or alter his prosecution for the Tupelo robbery. The federal offense of bank robbery carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Since 2002, Wagner has pleaded guilty in federal court to nine bank robberies in seven states, from New Mexico to the Carolinas, including two in Mississippi. Wagner's life of crime has followed a distinct pattern: He robs several banks, gets caught, serves about 10 years in prison, gets out and starts robbing banks again.

He did that in 2000-2001, repeated it in late 2010 and possibly did it again this year. In a press release following Wagner's arrest, Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said Wagner is a suspect in other robberies in both Mississippi and Alabama.

The first documented string of Wagner's bank robberies began in late 2000 and included banks in New Mexico, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and two in South Carolina. He pleaded guilty to robbing seven banks. Following his release in early 2010, Wagner stole a car in December 2010 and robbed banks in Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

