Tupelo car burglar caught with stolen items

Jun. 2—TUPELO — A man accused of breaking into a car was caught Tuesday morning, still in possession of some of the purloined items.

A person at the Holiday Inn on North Gloster Street contacted police around 9:45 a.m. on May 31 to report their car had been burglarized overnight in the hotel parking lot.

"As officers were taking a report, the victim learned that some of his stolen property had been pawned and a suspect was currently walking on North Gloster with some of the stolen property," said Tupelo police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald.

Jamund Cornelius Randle, 38, of Prairie, was arrested and charged with burglary of an auto. He was arraigned the same day in Tupelo Municipal Court where Judge Willie Allen set bond at $5,000.

