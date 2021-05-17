Tupelo car stolen at gunpoint

May 17—TUPELO — Police are searching for the two men who stole a sports car in west Tupelo Sunday evening,

Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said officers responded to 5697 Chesterville Road Apartments around 5 p.m. May 16 in reference to an armed robbery. The female victim said a black Nissan Altima blocked her into a parking spot outside her apartment.

She said a male brandishing a handgun took her 2015 Gray Dodge Charger as well as her wallet. The woman's child was present during the robbery.

McDougald said the victim and child were not physically injured.

The suspect drove away in the Dodge, followed by second suspect driving the Altima. The Dodge Charger was recovered abandoned around 1 a.m. Mondday May 17 in Clay County.

The investigation is ongoing.

