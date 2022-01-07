Tupelo charges Plantersville man with catalytic converter thefts

Jan. 6—TUPELO — Security camera footage led to the arrest of a man on felony malicious mischief charges.

A North Eason Boulevard business reported the theft of four catalytic converters on Dec. 28. A review of the security cameras revealed images of a suspect. That information led to the Jan. 4 arrest of Jerry Wayne Smithy, 41, of 378 County Road 1233, Plantersville, charged with four counts of felony malicious mischief.

During his initial court appearance Jan. 5, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Harry Sumner set bond at $10,000. He posted bond and was released from the Lee County Jail later the same day.

