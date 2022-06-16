Tupelo juvenile detained following Wednesday night shooting

Jun. 16—TUPELO — A juvenile has been detained after the "negligent discharge" of a handgun sent a 13-year-old boy to the hospital.

The staff at the North Mississippi Medical Center contacted Tupelo police around 7 p.m. on June 15 that a boy had been brought into the emergency room with a possible gunshot wound. The victim was sedated and in stable condition Wednesday night.

Tupelo police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said the preliminary investigation led officers to a crime scene at a home on Lumpkin.

"The initial information is that a juvenile was in possession of a handgun while visiting the victim's home," McDougald said. "A negligent discharge of the handgun occurred and the victim was struck."

Neighborhood parents and witnesses helped authorities locate both the gun and the juvenile who brought it to the victim's residence.

The age and sex of the detained juvenile have not been released. Any criminal charges will be handled through Lee County Youth Court.

