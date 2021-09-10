Tupelo Labor Day shooter held without bond

Sep. 9—TUPELO — A Tupelo man accused of shooting a woman on Labor Day is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail.

Erik Lamont Turner, 41, of 2000 Nelle Street, Tupelo, was booked into the county jail Monday Sept. 6 at 2:02 p.m. and initially charged with aggravated assault. Before he was carried to Tupelo Municipal Court for his initial appearance, the additional charges of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon were added.

Interim Tupelo Police Chief Jackie Clayton said the city judge ordered Turner held without bond.

Police responded to reported shooting at a Nelle Street residence on Sept. 6 around 12:45 p.m. Officials said it appeared to have been a domestic dispute that escalated.

"Around 2 p.m., officers located and detained an adult male suspect while conducting a detailed search of the property on Nelle Street," said Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald.

The adult female victim was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room with serious injuries. Her medical condition had not improved by Thursday. If she dies, the assault charge against Turner will be upgraded to murder.

This is not the first time Turner has been arrested recently on felony charges.

Jail records show Turner was arrested on May 31 and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and trafficking Ecstasy. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said Turner was released from jail on those charges on July 9.

