Jul. 21—TUPELO — A man was charged with car burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon after he was stopped at a Tupelo motel.

Tupelo police located Raymond Long, 48, of Tupelo July 15 at the Economy Inn at 708 North Gloster Street. He had outstanding warrants for the June 28 burglary of an auto on Old Runway Road where a firearm was taken.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $10,000 for Long.

