Tupelo man charged with commercial burglary

Oct. 11—TUPELO — A Tupelo man is behind bars after breaking into a building Sunday morning in Tupelo.

Tupelo police were called to the 1500 block of Medical Park Circle around 8 a.m. Oct. 10 for a commercial burglary. North Mississippi Medical Center security responded to an alarm and provided a good description of a possible suspect they observed fleeing on foot.

Patrol officers located and detained a suspect on South Green Street moments after getting the description. The investigation led officials to charge Tyjavrious Gandy, 21, of Tupelo with burglary of a commercial building.

During his initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court Monday, Judge Jay Weir set bond at $5,000.

